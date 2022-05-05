Q&A: Jon Knutson

Question: Name and Position?

Answer: Jon Knutson running for mayor of the City of Schuyler.

Q: Where are you originally from? How long have you been in Colfax County?

A: I’m originally from Vermillion, South Dakota, and have been here, in Schuyler, since 1990.

Q:Tell us about your immediate family.

A: My wife, Pat, and have three children. Son Eric and his wife Lindsey live in Wayne with their children: Kiley, 5; Caleb, 3; and Collin, 1. Son Paul and his wife Roxanne live in Seward with their children: Avery, 3; and Noah, 1. Daughter Kelsey lives in Ashland with her husband AJ and their children: Cael, 3; and Leah, 1.

Q: What is your current occupation?

A: I am semi-retired working with mayoral duties and as a paid tax preparer for the tax firm of H&R Block here in Schuyler.

Q: Why did you decide to run for office?

A: I was a political science major in college and a government teacher for much of my teaching career. My slogan for students to live by was simple: Be concerned, be informed and be active. I hoped that students would be civic-minded in their lives. So, I thought I should practice what I preached. I have been involved with city government since 1998.

Q: How are or have you been involved in the community?

A: I have been Mayor and a Third Ward councilman since 1998. I was a teacher and coach from 1990 to my retirement. I also was a coach in youth sports and helped with volleyball and basketball youth leagues for years. I was board member of Schuyler community development from 2006 till 2021. I have been a member of St. John’s Lutheran church since coming to town. Teaching Sunday school and serving on the council. I have been a board member at the golf club for two terms.

Q: What qualifies you for this office?

A: I am experienced and I have Schuyler as a top priority in my life.

Q: What do you think are the top two issues in Colfax County and, if elected, how would you address them?

A: The county government is doing a great job. I will continue to work cooperatively with county officials to make life safe and friendly for all the residents of Schuyler.

Two issues facing Schuyler continue to be affordable housing and the constant need to improve existing services. I would address them as we are now. Working with our SCD, housing specialist and city council to make good decisions to provide for these concerns. With a limited budget, making effective decisions is key to making Schuyler a great place to live.

Q: What's one thing you believe the county could do better? Why?

A: Again, I will answer for the City of Schuyler. We could take more risks to solve some of our long term concerns. It might mean debt, but without doing something now, it will only cost more in the future.

Q: What is the most adventurous thing you have ever done?

A: Survived a heart attack in 2012. That adventure changed my life and outlook on life.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0