The Fraternal Order of Eagles Club in Schuyler, located at 322 E 11th St., has been a part of Schuyler for many years. Its historic nature, while significant, is not necessarily welcoming to new members, which is why they have recently started doing some improvements.

Wolfe, one of the newer members of the social club, said that many of the improvements and enhancements have been small things that simply improve the quality of the space, from new drink options to better restroom facilities.

The biggest visible change, Wolfe noted, is the plastic signage on the door welcoming guests. In recent years, he said, many social organizations and community groups have struggled to bring in new members and these small changes that make them feel even a little bit more welcome help a lot.

