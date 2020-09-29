Reminiscing on a local legend

"But when it comes to Alex and the way he ran and moved and exploded, there was something different about Gordo."

You can't talk about Gordon without mentioning his work ethic in baseball. It was legendary, according to friends.

However, Barrett Ruud chuckles as he recalls Gordon as a football and basketball player. The work-ethic discussion doesn't necessarily apply in those sports, Ruud said.

"He literally was just having fun out there, and everything came really naturally to him," Ruud said. "In football, he'd mess around and jog his routes. Nick would throw him a wobbler, and Al would one-hand it like it was nothing. Gameday, he was ready to go. But it wasn't like you saw this legendary work ethic on the football field and basketball court."

As Mizerski suggested, Gordon definitely had an air of confidence, and also a deep voice. He never said too much, but when he cracked a joke, it tended to shut down the room, said Bahe, who does a fabulous imitation of how Gordon used to enter the huddle with the next play to be run.

"He would sometimes throw in a little line: 'Pro right, quick fade, and throw it up there, baby,'" Bahe said. "Shoot, it could be in the middle of a big game, and he'd give me a little line like that.'"