Reminiscing on a local legend

Even if you don't know Alex Gordon personally, you can watch him and get a decent sense of his personality.
He doesn't seem to have a giant ego.
"I mean, he was our long-snapper," former Lincoln Southeast quarterback Nick Bahe said as he reminisced Saturday about one of the best pure athletes ever to grace the playing fields and arenas of Lincoln.
The 36-year-old Gordon will end a 14-year professional baseball career Sunday afternoon in Kansas City, Missouri, where the Royals will play the Detroit Tigers. The No. 2 overall pick in the 2005 MLB Draft signed nine contracts with the Royals across 14 seasons and helped the franchise capture the 2015 World Series.
Baseball was his No. 1 sport dating to childhood. But more than one coach over the years told me that Gordon could have been a major-college football player, as a receiver or cornerback.
Bahe remembers how gifted Gordon was on a basketball court.
But, yeah, Gordon played the generally thankless role of long-snapper for Southeast in the early 2000s.
That epitomizes his willingness to do what it takes.
"A lot of dudes are way too cool to even be on a special team," Bahe said. "But you know what, he was the best we had at it, and that's what we needed him to do, so he was like, 'Sure, I'll do it.'"
You've probably noticed a lot of reminiscing about Gordon since he announced his retirement Thursday. I guess that's what happens when a local legend hangs up the spikes. In Gordon's case, it makes sense to get others to talk about him because he's too humble to say all that much about himself.
"He was quiet. Very quiet, in fact. But he had an air of confidence," former Lincoln Southeast football coach Chuck Mizerski once told me.
If you go back over the course of Gordon's pro career and read about his highs and lows, you'll notice he said something frequently that tells you a lot about him as an athlete and person. He said he mostly wanted to be known as a player who works hard, was a good teammate and produced. In that context, he should feel awfully proud of his career.
It's refreshing to hear any athlete place such a high priority on "being a good teammate." We don't hear nearly enough of that nowadays.
That's right, Gordon was a long-snapper. A good teammate.
"When you hear him say that stuff, it isn't disingenuous," Bahe said. "It isn't phony. He was just one of the guys."
Well, sort of.
"He was one of the guys who we all knew wasn't one of the guys," Bahe said. "You know what I mean?"
In other words, he was a cut-above some exceptionally gifted former Southeast athletes.
Bahe, a grade lower than Gordon, went on to play basketball at Kansas and Creighton.
Barrett Ruud, a grade above Gordon, went on to become the Huskers' all-time leading tackler before enjoying an eight-year NFL career.
Former Nebraska basketball standout Jake Muhleisen also was a contemporary of Gordon's at LSE.
But Gordon was a different breed than even the cream of the crop, Bahe insists.
"If someone back then would've come up to me and said, 'Alex Gordon's going to win seven Gold Gloves, be a three-time All-Star and win a World Series,' I would've believed it," Bahe said. "That's how special I thought he was. And I think if you asked a lot of the guys who played at Southeast — Bo Ruud, Barrett Ruud, Brandon Rigoni, Dane Todd, Jake Muhleisen — we all felt the same way.
"Think about the athletes I just named. And there was one guy who was just different, and it was Alex."
Barrett Ruud couldn't have been too far behind in that discussion.
"Barrett was a man-child. He was just a beast," Bahe said. "There was just a raw, brute power and efficiency in what Barrett did. He was our best football player. Don't get it twisted. He was by far the best in that sport.
"But when it comes to Alex and the way he ran and moved and exploded, there was something different about Gordo."
You can't talk about Gordon without mentioning his work ethic in baseball. It was legendary, according to friends.
However, Barrett Ruud chuckles as he recalls Gordon as a football and basketball player. The work-ethic discussion doesn't necessarily apply in those sports, Ruud said.
"He literally was just having fun out there, and everything came really naturally to him," Ruud said. "In football, he'd mess around and jog his routes. Nick would throw him a wobbler, and Al would one-hand it like it was nothing. Gameday, he was ready to go. But it wasn't like you saw this legendary work ethic on the football field and basketball court."
As Mizerski suggested, Gordon definitely had an air of confidence, and also a deep voice. He never said too much, but when he cracked a joke, it tended to shut down the room, said Bahe, who does a fabulous imitation of how Gordon used to enter the huddle with the next play to be run.
"He would sometimes throw in a little line: 'Pro right, quick fade, and throw it up there, baby,'" Bahe said. "Shoot, it could be in the middle of a big game, and he'd give me a little line like that.'"
Of course, Gordon's confidence was tested in 2010, when the Royals demoted him to Triple-A Omaha for 68 games, then moved him from his lifelong position at third base into left field. Think about it: Here was an extremely gifted athlete with a legendary work ethic, and he was hitting in the .220s, with his career on the rocks.
Gordon had to wrestle with what Bahe describes as "the demon of doubt."
"Some big-time athletes hit that point and crumble," he said. "The fact Alex handled it the way he did, that's what I'm most amazed by and proud of with his career. That's really the story here."
Gordon's story reached an endpoint Sunday.
Seems like a good time to reminisce.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!