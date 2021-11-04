Tags
Land near Jenny Lake located about 3 miles west of Monroe has been recently put up for sale to create a new subdivision in an area off of 415t…
According to an Oct. 31 Platte County Sheriff's Office press release, at approximately 7:40 p.m. that night an inmate from the Platte County D…
It was more of a coronation than a competition. Lakeview volleyball wasn't interested in any drama this time around.
Platte County Sheriff Ed Wemhoff credited a joint effort between various law enforcement agencies in apprehending an escaped Platte County Det…
Let’s start at the beginning — Hi! I’m Monica Garcia, and I am the new managing editor at The Columbus Telegram as well as The Banner-Press an…
It seems increasingly possible that when this regular season ends, Nebraska A.D. Trev Alberts will be left with a decision that isn't all that difficult.
There was something just a little off about Lakeview volleyball a month ago.
Columbus High will board the buses midday on Friday for the long trek out west. Although CHS just defeated North Platte, and has a better over…
Lakeview scored four straight touchdowns, generated 478 yards of offense and dominated a 42-20 road playoff win Friday in Milford.
Lakeview volleyball is staying home for the second year in a row to host a district final. It's not the first match in the new gym, but it pro…
