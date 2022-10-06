Road Plan proposed

On Sept. 29, the Schuyler City Council approved the one- and six-year road layout plans and are now accepting bids.

The plans show a total of 14 projects proposed for the next fiscal year and a total of 28 projects in the six-year plan.

The one-year plan, according to City Administrator Will De Roos, is a list of items prioritized from the six-year plan, which need work more immediately to prevent further disarray.

"Our focus is we want to go after streets that are in most need of repairs, usually older streets," De Roos said.

The city will begin seeking bids on Oct. 1. Until then, there is no concrete start date set for the renovations, according to Parks and Street Manager KJ Colvin.

"It all comes down to the engineers' estimates and material costs go up and down every day now," Colvin said.

De Roos added that there aren't any major projects on the horizon with this year's plan, just small road repairs.

"There shouldn't be any huge differences. We're not building any new bridges or taking out any roads," De Roos said. "This is just maintaining the roads we have for another 20-30 years."