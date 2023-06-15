On June 17 kwElite will host a 5k and 10k race for community members to raise money for Sammy Superheroes. The race will begin at 9 a.m. at Columbus High School, 3434 Discoverer Dr., and end at Parkway Plaza, 4471 41st. The cost is $40 for both races, and those interested can register at www.kwelitecolumbus.com/lp/run-nrock-columbus or scanning a QR code on the signs and poster around town. Participants can run or walk, and all ages are welcome. Each participants will receive a half-priced concert ticket to ACC Entertainment's Bash on the Track at Ag Park and one drink ticket for the concert. Following the race, participants will receive coffee, bagels and a medal.