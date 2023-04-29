Maysa Kuhl

Positive, conscientious learner, polite, respectful, does a great job in the classroom.

Maysa is a gifted person. She is smart, kind, thoughtful, athletic and just an overall wonderful person. Her magnanimous character is a testament to her incredible family. We are all so proud of Maysa and excited for her to be honored today.

Maysa is a creative, organized, and hyper focused student.

She is fun and helpful and adds to all the classes she is in.

I am proud of her, and she will be missed next year!

All Tournament Basketball and Volleyball, All Tournament Honorable Mention for Volleyball, Academic All Conference, Academic All State Basketball, Varsity letter in Volleyball, Basketball, and Track, member of Mock Trial, National Honors Society, member of the 2022 and 2023 Class B State Journalism championship team.