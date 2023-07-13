The First United Methodist Church will host their annual Salad Luncheon from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Aug. 10 at their Columbus location, 2710 14th St., and the cost is $8 for adults and $3 for children 12 and under. The luncheon is a fundraiser and will be used for missions.
