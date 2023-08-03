A Salad Luncheon with casseroles will be held from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Aug. 3 at St. John's Lutheran Church, 821 Denver St. in Schuyler. Salads, hot casseroles and desserts will be available. This is a free will donation event, and the church is handicap accessible. All proceeds will go to the Evangelism and Social Ministry Team to assist in supplies for Lutheran World Relief Health Care Kits and School Kits.