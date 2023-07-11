A child slips off the back of a sheep during the mutton busting event at the Platte County Fair on July 8. Riders had to hang on the back of a sheep for as long as possible and got $1 for every second they held on.
Jared Barton
The crowd watches as a sheep narrowly avoids stepping on a rider at the Platte County Fair's mutton busting event on July 8, courtesy of Horn T Zoo.
Jared Barton
The Nebraska All-Star Rock and Roll Band kicks off the Platte County Fair's musical entertainment with a show on July 6.
Jared Barton
Singer and 'The Voice' Contestant Casi Joy yodels her heart out during her performance at the Platte County Fair on July July 7.
Jared Barton
Casi Joy, one of the performers during July 7's Platte County Fair festivities, does a flourish at the end of one of her songs.
Jared Barton
A sheep hops over the child who fell off its back fractions of a second before during Horn T Zoo's mutton busting event at the Platte County Fair on July 8.
