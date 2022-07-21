Scenes from the fair Jul 21, 2022 2 hrs ago 0 1 of 15 Tucker Mars (11) from Wisner NE, throws has lasso at a calf in the team calf roping competition at the Colfax County Fair in Leigh NE Friday night. Dean Jacobs, Special to The Schuyler Sun On Sunday afternoon, Myles and Brooks Kabes of Leigh NE drive an antique tractor in the Colfax County Fair. Dean Jacobs, Special to The Schuyler Sun Mike Dunklau of Wayne, is pulled from his burning tractor by rescuers as firefighters extinguish the flames at the Colfax County Fair Friday night in Leigh, NE. Dean Jacobs, Special to The Schuyler Sun Gunnar Wolfe guides his horse Zeke to the next checkpoint in the Colfax County Fair 4-H horse show. Jared Barton, Schuyler Sun The Novak family takes down a pig at the Colfax County Fair's pig wrestling event at the Colfax County Fairgrounds in Leigh on July 17. Dean Jacobs, Special to The Schuyler Sun Logan Horjse of Schuyler gets tackled after the pig wrestling match by Brent Brabec of Howells at the Colfax County Fair in Leigh NE. Dean Jacobs, Special to The Schuyler Sun Rylee Balzer and her horse Kip wait patiently for their signal to go at the senior horse showmanship portion of the Colfax County Fair 4-H horse show Jared Barton, Schuyler Sun Parents and guardians watch children play in the inflatables playground at the Colfax County Fair in Leigh, NE. Dean Jacobs, Special to The Schuyler Sun Molly Stevens of Madison, NE, attempts to rope a calf in the team calf roping contest at the Colfax County Fair in Leigh, NE. Dean Jacobs, Special to The Schuyler Sun Ken Jindra and Logan Andrews (9) of Clarkson drive a 1918 antique firetruck in the Colfax County Fair parade Sunday afternoon in Leigh, NE. Dean Jacobs, Special to The Schuyler Sun Members of the Family, Career and Community Leaders of America (FCCLA) Leigh chapter prime their squirt tubes to spray bystanders at the Colfax County Fair parade Sunday. Dean Jacobs, Special to The Schuyler Sun American Legion Outpost 302 "Sucha" members carry flags at the Colfax County Fair parade on the main streets of Leigh July 17. Dean Jacobs, Special to The Schuyler Sun Colfax County Deputy Jedzia Radke visits with a group of young people as they explore animals at the Colfax County Fair in Leigh, NE. Dean Jacobs, Special to The Schuyler Sun Tractor pull at the Colfax County Fair in Leigh, NE. Dean Jacobs, Special to The Schuyler Sun People walk past the Colfax County Fair grandstand in Leigh, NE. Dean Jacobs, Special to The Schuyler Sun Related to this story Most Popular Anthony's Steakhouse steer settles into new home Now settled into its new home, the legendary Anthony’s restaurant steer probably isn’t the slightest bit homesick. Hall retires after 47 years at Jackson Services In 1975, “Saturday Night Live” premiered on NBC, the Vietnam War ended and a quart of milk cost 46 cents. That was also the year that Columbus… Watch now: Sheriff identifies man shot, killed on boat at Branched Oak Lake Five friends were inside a boat when an unidentified man opened the cabin door and fired two shots at 42-year-old Benjamin J. Case, who died at the scene. Man died at Tyson Foods plant in Illinois; family has questions "They said they couldn't tell me anything on the phone. I honestly thought he hurt himself. I thought he'd cut his hand off; I hoped. Deep down, I could feel something was wrong." Sam Salinas' fitness journey lands her at World Championship One year ago, Columbus personal trainer Sam Salinas never saw herself competing in body building competitions. She said she started going to t… 48-year-old kayaker drowns in North Platte River Authorities recovered the body of a missing kayaker, a 48-year-old woman — early Monday. PROPERTY TRANSFERS - July 16 Platte County Schumacher, Smejkal & Elm, P.C. announces the hiring of Amber Schaad Amber graduated from Columbus High School in 2018, Northeast Community College in 2020, and then the University of Nebraska-Lincoln this past … Networking group starts in Columbus A new networking group is aiming to better serve seniors in the Columbus and surrounding communities. Columbus nonprofit executive director facing theft charge The head of a nonprofit in Columbus is facing felony theft charges, according to police.