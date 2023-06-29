Summer Arts Camp

Students who have completed kindergarten through fifth grade are invited to have fun making things, singing, dancing and learning at Summer Arts Camp for five fun-filled mornings. The camp will take place 8:15 a.m. to noon June 26 through June 30 at Christ United Methodist Church, 1922 Colfax St., Schuyler. A snack, lunch and T-shirt will be provided. The cost is $15 per student. To register contact Sheri Balak at 402-615-1597 or Cathy Medina at 805-813-5681.

Corazones Azules week celebration

Corazones Azules is a Schuyler support group for parents of children with special needs through June 30 there will be a week of recognition in Schuyler to acknowledge the group's efforts and raise awareness about the organization, which will include numerous activities to celebrate families. All events will be free and open to all families in general and associated with Corazones Azules. On Thursday, the Schuyler Public Library will hold, from 5:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m., a DIY kinetic sand activity. On June 30 from 5:30 p.m. to 7 p.m. at the Field House there will be games and activities for children only under eight years. For more information on the week's activities contact Luis Lucar at 531-216-4048.