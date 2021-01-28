Schuyler City Council rejects mask mandate ordinance

The Schuyler City Council rejected a mask mandate in a 4-2 vote on Jan. 19.
Councilmembers Jane Kasik and Antonio Rodriguez voted in favor of the measure. Mayor Jon Knutson spoke in favor of the mandate, as did Schuyler Emergency Manager Michelle Evert.
“We add the masks and the handwashing and the social distancing and staying home if you don’t feel (well),” Evert said. “All of those things help stop it. We’re estimating that maybe 50% of the people will get the vaccine. We’re not going to stop this pandemic with 50% getting the vaccine.”
James Groene, a local chiropractor, sent a letter questioning the use of masks, Knutson said at the meeting.
In a U.S. Senate hearing in September 2020, Centers for Disease Control and Prevention Director Robert Redfield said face masks “are the most important, powerful public health tool we have” and urged Americans to wear them. His quote was widely reported in the media.
Knutson added residents have told him if the City was going to do this, it should have been done six months ago. He noted Nebraska municipalities did not know until late November if they had the authority to put a mandate in place.
“I also believe that we might be late but COVID keeps going in different directions,” he said, noting there are new strains.
The new COVID-19 strain in the news is known as B.1.1.7., according to the New York Times, and is more contagious.
“I think (a mask mandate is) the smart thing and the safe thing to do,” Knutson noted.
COVID-19 hospitalizations are down, Councilmember George Kretz said.
There were 392 hospitalizations statewide for Jan. 24, according to the Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services COVID-19 dashboard.
Locally, COVID-19 hospitalizations in the health district are in the blue tier, meaning an elevated risk, according to the Jan. 22 East-Central District Health Department situation update.
“This ordinance leaves out businesses that are not open to the general public. They do not have to comply,” Kretz noted.
City Council President Daryl Holmberg said at the meeting he had received only one call in favor of the mandate. He added he and his wife had been at Didier’s and seen many residents wearing masks.
On Jan. 20, he told the Sun he voted against it because he did not think it was necessary. He said he thought residents were doing well with wearing masks.
He noted it is important to educate residents about the risks of social gatherings and the importance of caution, mask-wearing and social distancing.
“I wear (my mask). I have no problem with it,” Holmberg said. “I think it’s just education. I think that’s what we need. I don’t think we need to make it mandatory for everybody.”
Carolyn Komatsoulis is a reporter for the Schuyler Sun. Reach her via email at carolyn.komatsoulis@lee.net.