Schuyler City Council rejects mask mandate ordinance

The Schuyler City Council rejected a mask mandate in a 4-2 vote on Jan. 19.

Councilmembers Jane Kasik and Antonio Rodriguez voted in favor of the measure. Mayor Jon Knutson spoke in favor of the mandate, as did Schuyler Emergency Manager Michelle Evert.

“We add the masks and the handwashing and the social distancing and staying home if you don’t feel (well),” Evert said. “All of those things help stop it. We’re estimating that maybe 50% of the people will get the vaccine. We’re not going to stop this pandemic with 50% getting the vaccine.”

James Groene, a local chiropractor, sent a letter questioning the use of masks, Knutson said at the meeting.

In a U.S. Senate hearing in September 2020, Centers for Disease Control and Prevention Director Robert Redfield said face masks “are the most important, powerful public health tool we have” and urged Americans to wear them. His quote was widely reported in the media.

Knutson added residents have told him if the City was going to do this, it should have been done six months ago. He noted Nebraska municipalities did not know until late November if they had the authority to put a mandate in place.