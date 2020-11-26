Schuyler Sertoma receives grant, makes donations

The Schuyler Sertoma Club received a $2,000 grant from the Sertoma COVID Relief Grant. This grant was designed to help Sertoma clubs who have had to cancel fundraisers that would ordinarily help support community service efforts. Due to Covid-19, our club was not able to host the annual Sertoma Sand Volleyball Tournament on Labor Day weekend and the Sertoma Wine and Beer Tasting in November.

The club's first donation was to the Sertoma Hearing Aid Bank for $500, with Sertoma President Lance Johnson presenting the check to Jim Krysl. The Sertoma Hearing Aid Bank provides used hearing aids to adult Nebraska residents ages 65 and older who demonstrate financial need. Contact our Schuyler Sertoma Club for additional information. They also partner with HearU Nebraska, formerly the Nebraska Children’s Hearing Aid Bank, who provides hearing aids to children ages 0-18 with priority to newly identified children ages 0-3 years of age. For more information, email hearingaidbanks@unl.edu or 402-472-0043.