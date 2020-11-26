Schuyler Sertoma receives grant, makes donations

The Schuyler Sertoma Club received a $2,000 grant from the Sertoma COVID Relief Grant. This grant was designed to help Sertoma clubs who have had to cancel fundraisers that would ordinarily help support community service efforts. Due to Covid-19, our club was not able to host the annual Sertoma Sand Volleyball Tournament on Labor Day weekend and the Sertoma Wine and Beer Tasting in November.
The club's first donation was to the Sertoma Hearing Aid Bank for $500, with Sertoma President Lance Johnson presenting the check to Jim Krysl. The Sertoma Hearing Aid Bank provides used hearing aids to adult Nebraska residents ages 65 and older who demonstrate financial need. Contact our Schuyler Sertoma Club for additional information. They also partner with HearU Nebraska, formerly the Nebraska Children’s Hearing Aid Bank, who provides hearing aids to children ages 0-18 with priority to newly identified children ages 0-3 years of age. For more information, email hearingaidbanks@unl.edu or 402-472-0043.
The second donation was to the Schuyler Food and Toy Drive for $1,000. Past President Zach Johnson presented the check to Denise Kracl, lead organizer of the event. The Schuyler Food and Toy Drive started in 2009 when local diversion officers, school officials, HHS workers and law enforcement officers went into local homes during the Christmas holiday season and visited families that had no holiday gifts and more importantly had no food to feed their children during the two-week school holiday. In 2020 they helped more than 169 children and 69 families with food, fresh fruits and vegetables, canned goods, warm blankets and coats. More than 60 volunteers helped to shop, sort, wrap and deliver items.
The final $500 went to the Colfax County Food Pantry. Zach Johnson presented the check to Pastor Sarah Gengler. Pastor Sarah is with the Presbyterian Church in Schuyler and heads this much needed part of the community, along with the Schuyler Ministerial Association. Each week approximately 25 volunteers put in over 118 hours to help sort, box and distribute food to those in Schuyler and surrounding communities in Colfax County.
Schuyler Sertoma Club is a local service club that focuses on helping with hearing and also local organizations. The group meets weekly on Tuesdays at noon at the Schuyler Golf Club and is open to new members. If you would like to attend a meeting, please contact any club member or email Diane Arps at darps@agri-city.com.
