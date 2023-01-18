Scotus boys defeat North Bend Central, girls fall by 12 on the road

Scotus Central Catholic was in action Tuesday on the road to face North Bend Central. The Shamrocks boys picked up a win as the girls fell.

The Scotus boys won 53-46 over the Tigers and the girls dropped a second game over a three-game span in a 40-28 North Bend win.

Scotus boys

The Shamrocks jumped out to a quick start taking a 19-10 lead over the Tigers. North Bend would bounce back outscoring the Shamrocks in the next two quarters 12-10 and 14-11.

Outscoring the Shamrocks in the second and third quarters was not enough to give the Tigers a lead heading into the fourth as Scotus led 40-36 to end the third.

The two teams would play well in the fourth but the Shamrocks were able to do enough to pull away and secure the 53-36 victory.

"North Bend made a little run at us in the fourth quarter, they cut it to one with a minute left and we came up with a couple of really big stops which led to run outs. We won by seven but it certainly was a lot closer than that," Shamrocks coach Mike VunCannon said.

The Shamrocks were able to have a large portion of their roster contribute in a big way as five players scored over five points including three finishing in double figures. The Trio of Jackson Heng, Max Wemhoff and Owen Lindhorst led the team in scoring with Heng having a team-high 13 points on the night.

Wemhoff added 12 points for Scotus as Lindhorst was the final Shamrock to score in the double digits with 10 points. Cohen Pelan and Jack Faust each added more than five points with Pelan dropping seven and Faust scoring six.

"Our overall effort and execution was good, I thought, we had three guys in double figures which is what we need to be successful, pretty much everyone that played and put minutes in contributed in some shape or form which is good," VunCannon said.

The Shamrocks have now improved to 9-4 with the win and will look to add a 10th win of the year on Wednesday if the weather permits at home against Boone Central. The Shamrocks are also scheduled to be in action Friday against Archbishop Bergan.

"Winning is always the goal, we're always trying to get there. It's very great for the kids, it means a lot to them because they put so much work into this team and it's rewarding to see them come out on top," VunCannon said. "It's not about the number of wins it's about how we've gotten there and that's the most important thing."

Scotus girls

The Shamrock girls traveled to face one of the best teams in the state Tuesday as North Bend entered the game 13-1 on a 13-game winning streak. Unfortunately for Scotus, the Tiger's streak would extend to 14 in a 12-point win for North Bend.

"They do such a good job of going to the rim and finishing in transition and rebounding, it comes down to trying to limit their opportunity in those three areas, they have lots of players that are really talented," Scotus coach Jarrod Ridder said. "Our goal last night (Tuesday) was just to try to get them out of the paint, off of the boards the best we could and not let the score in transition and I thought we did a pretty good job of that and we really limited the opportunities they got."

Scotus was up to the test early as the Shamrocks were able to jump out to an early 5-0 run to open the game. However, North Bend would quickly diminish the Shamrocks' lead as the Tigers outscored Scotus 9-8 in the first quarter.

The Tigers' lead would only grow in the second quarter as North Bend outscored Scotus 16-6 in the second quarter taking a 25-14 lead into halftime.

"They got some transition buckets in that second quarter, they capitalized off some offensive rebounds, those are kind of the areas they hurt us in the second quarter that allowed that gap to happen," Ridder said.

This would largely end up being the difference as Scotus would charge into the third and finish the quarter on a 9-5 run before the Tigers widened their gap outscoring Scotus 10-5 in the final quarter to close out the 12-point North Bend win.

"We gave ourselves a chance at the end, it ended up being a 12-point loss but it was a six-point game for a lot of the fourth quarter, we had opportunities to cut into that lead and just weren't able to capitalize on it," Ridder said.

Five Shamrock girls scored in Tuesday's loss as only two finished with over five points. Hailey Steffensmeier led the team with 11 points and five rebounds on the score sheet, Maysa Kuhl was not far behind as she finished the game with eight points.

The duo of Kaelyn Dierman and Joanna Rusher scored four points each as Larkyn Mahoney added one point.

Scotus now sits at 10-4 overall after Tuesday's loss. The Shamrocks are currently 1-2 over their last three games after winning nine in a row. The Scotus girls will look to start a new win streak on Wednesday if weather permits as they are scheduled to host Boone Central and Archbishop Bergan Friday.