OMAHA - The Scotus Central Catholic girls soccer team had their season come to a close with a 2-1 loss to Omaha Mercy in overtime.

Scotus took an early 1-0 lead over the Monarchs before Mercy sealed the 2-1 win late in overtime at Morrison Stadium Thursday in the Class B state quarterfinal.

"These girls have come a long way, we've had a lot of adversity this season and we did the best that we could," Scotus coach Kristie Brezenski said. "We fought all the way through, hats off to Mercy they're a good team."

A key component for both teams was the rain making play difficult.

"It's hard playing in the cold and the rain," Kristie said. "It's miserable, you're cold and things are slipping. It's tough but they did all they could and I'm proud of them."

The Scotus girls netted their only goal of the day just 23 seconds into play off a shot from Izzie Kadavy. Kadavy's goal was assisted by Libbie Brezenski.

The Monarchs would then take control of the ball after the early Scotus goal.

"It just got to be boom ball and we didn't start winning the balls out of the air," Kristie said. "It just didn't bounce our way."

Mercy had a chance to tie it at 1-1 but had its shot ricochet off the far post.

The two teams ended with three shots on goal as Scotus' goalie Faith Weber finished with three saves in the first 40 minutes of play.

The Monarchs controlled the ball early in the second half forcing Weber to add two more saves in the first nine minutes.

Mercy would then break its way into the scoring column knotting the game up in the 50th minute. The Monarchs' goal came from Rylee Rembe on an assist from Hannah Peatrowsky.

Neither team was able to get a clear shot until the 77th minute when a corner kick slipped past Weber and the Monarchs were able to get the ball to the back of the net. Luckily for Scotus, the goal was waved off after some discussion between the officials because of a handball.

With 80 minutes in the book, Weber had seven total saves with the Shamrocks adding three shots in the second half.

In the first overtime period, the Monarchs controlled possession but both teams ended the 10 minutes with one shot on goal.

Two and a half minutes into the second overtime period Libbie nearly gifted Scotus a 2-1 lead on a free kick but Mercy goalie Zoey Sizemore recorded two saves on the play.

"We really didn't challenge her a lot but the ones that we did she did a good job," Kristie said. "There was a couple of scrap balls that she got on top of, she's a great goalie."

Over the next five minutes, the two teams' defense remained strong until Mercy took a 2-1 lead with 2:39 to play on a rocket shot from Melina Nelson.

"That was a good shot," Kristie said. "There wasn't much Faith (Weber) could do."

The late goal negated the need for the two teams to head to a shootout.

"Usually under three minutes you just want to dig in and get anything out and clear the ball," Kristie said. "We just didn't get the job done."

Overall, Weber finished with eight saves on the day.

"Faith (Weber) was awesome, she's made critical saves all season and tonight also," Kristie said.

With the win, Mercy advances to face Omaha Skutt Catholic in the state semifinal. Skutt bested Elkhorn North 4-1 prior to the start of the Monarchs and Shamrocks' match.

The loss for Scotus ended the playing career of Weber, Libbie, Brooklyn Brandt, Shelby Brandenburg, Maysa Kuhl and Lacie Hartman as the six seniors say goodbye to the Shamrocks.

"I can't thank them enough, from day one they were coming in and demanding awesome stuff from themselves," Kristie said. "They put the team on their back and got us to state which is great."

Scotus returns a solid core of starters that hope to make a fourth straight trip to state for the Shamrocks.

"I hope they're hungry, this is a great experience," Kristie said. "I hope they want to get back and get farther and take what they learned and get better."