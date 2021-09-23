Scotus golfers second at GICC

Scotus Central Catholic golf struggled to a tough finish Wednesday at the Grand Island Central Catholic Invite. But even struggling for the Shamrocks is pretty good.

SCC had just one medalist in seventh place Cecilia Arndt but was second in the team standings to Broken Bow. The disappointing part to the 'Rocks was the 396 overall team score and the 33-shot gap to the winners.

Three players tied for the individual gold. The top medalist was decided on a scorecard playoff. Elizabeth Mestl of Heartland took the top award followed by Angela Messere of GICC and Molly Custer of Broken Bow. That trio each carded a round of 87.

"We struggled today. The greens were so wet this morning nothing was putting true. Then they dried out and were lightning fast. No excuses though. It's just unusual that all five of our players would struggle on the same day," coach Tanya Niedbalski said. "We will regroup and hopefully be ready for the Wayne Invite (on Thursday)."

Arnt shot a 92 to lead a group of Shamrocks that included rounds of 100 for Alaina and Avery Dierman and 104s for Kaelyn Dierman and Halle Langan.