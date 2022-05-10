Scotus graduation

This week, Scotus Central Catholic seniors walked out of the Dowd Activity Center and down the hallways of the school for the last time as students.

The graduation ceremony on May 8 marked the end of the 58 graduating seniors' high school journeys and the beginning of whatever they do next.

In an introductory speech, Class President Christopher Adame-Hernandez reminisced on the seniors' time at the school, and welcomed the changes coming to the graduates' lives.

"Senior year, where did the time go? Even if it felt fast, we were able to accomplish a lot of things in our time here," Adame said.

Student Council President Eden Broberg was chosen to do a reading of Phillippians 4:4-9.

Broberg was also awarded the Spirit of Scotus award, a title given to students who have gone to Scotus since at least seventh grade and who best embodies Scotus. Faculty base their selection on the student's academics, personality and faith according to Jeff Ohnoutka, president of Scotus Central Catholic School.

Gavin Brabec, president of the honor society gave intercessions, and Fathers Mike Swanton, Joe Miksch, Patrick Harrison and James Heithoff gave the Lord's Prayer and a final blessing.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0