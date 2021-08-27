 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Scotus Homecoming
0 Comments
top story

Scotus Homecoming

  • Updated
  • 0

Scotus Central High School will crown its homecoming royalty Friday night following the home football game against Wahoo. The following students are candidates for homecoming king and queen, with biographies provided by Scotus Central High School:

Eden Broberg

Eden Broberg is the daughter of Phillip and Jill Broberg. Eden is being escorted by Trevor Schumacher, son of Mark and Andrea Schumacher. She is involved in cheerleading, NHS, Campus Ministry, Godparents program, JC Camp, Steubenville Conference, Shepard Program, Secretary of her senior class, President of Student Council, and dances on the Elite Team at I Dance Project where she is a class assistant. Awards and honors include Academic All-Conference, Honor Roll, letter winner in cheerleading and track, and All-American cheerleader for two years. She enjoys dancing and hanging out with family and friends. After graduation, Eden plans to attend Wayne State College to major in Elementary Education, minor in Counseling, and become a Wildcat Collegiate Cheerleader.
Halle Langan

Halle Langan is the daughter of Chris and Heather Langan. Halle is being escorted by Tyler Stuart, son of Chad and Terri Stuart. She is actively involved in soccer, softball, golf, HOSA, Campus Ministry, the Shepard Program, volunteering at Holiday Spirit Co-op, and working at B-D Construction. Awards and honors she has received include A-Honor Role, Academic All-Conference, and a varsity letter winner in both softball and soccer. She enjoys hanging out with family and friends, days at the lake, four wheeling, going to Husker football games, and online shopping. After graduation, Halle plans to attend Bryan College of Health, in Lincoln, to become a Nurse Anesthetist.
Kate Maguire

Kate Maguire is the daughter of Fred and Carrie Maguire. Kate is being escorted by Adam Quinn, son of Dan and Crystal Quinn. She is involved in volleyball, basketball, and soccer while also taking part in NHS, the GodTeens Program, Revolution, Steubenville Conferences, the newspaper team, and is head of the Shepherd Program. Awards and honors she has received include Straight-A Honor Roll, Academic All-Conference, Academic All-State, All-Conference in volleyball, All-State in soccer, and a 2020 Class B State Journalism Champion contributing with a 3rd and 5th place medal. If she is not out on the court or field, Kate enjoys reading or spending time with friends. After graduation, she plans to attend USD and major in law or business.
Grace Mustard

Grace Mustard is the daughter of Chris and Janell Mustard. Grace is being escorted by Calder Obal, son of Doug and Kim Obal. She is a member of NHS, HOSA, Shepherd Program, and Mock Trial. Grace is involved in Godparents, JC Camp, and Youth Leadership Columbus. Awards she has received include A-Honor Roll, letters in volleyball, basketball, and track, Premier Athlete of the Week, Volleyball All-Conference and All-State Honorable Mention, Basketball Conference Honorable Mention, is a two-time State Track Qualifier and holds the school record in 100M hurdles. She enjoys hugs from her mom, walks along the beach at sunset, and crushing her brothers in Mario Kart. After graduation, Grace plans to run track and major in Spanish education.
Audrey Sprunk

Audrey Sprunk is the daughter of Leroy and Kelly Sprunk. She is being escorted by Riley Eickmeier, son of Jamie and Sara Eickmeier. She is actively involved in volleyball, track, yearbook and the GodTeens and Shepard Program. Awards and honors she has received include A-Honor Roll and multiple letters in volleyball and track. Audrey enjoys spontaneous adventures with her friends and family including drive-in movies, or an afternoon of four-wheeling and jeeping by the lake. When she isn’t stuck in line for coffee, you can find her modeling at the hottest and newest boutique in town… BLING!! After graduation, she plans to attend a four-year college to study nursing.
Makenna Svehla

Makenna Svehla is the daughter of Jerry and Kim Svehla. Makenna is being escorted by Noah Bierman, son of Mark and Sue Bierman. She is on the volleyball, cheer, and track teams. She is also a member of the Godteens program, Shepherds program, and National Honor Society. She is a letter winner in volleyball, cheer, and track, and is on the A Honor Roll. On the weekends, you can find Makenna hanging out with family and friends or at your local Arby’s making a mean roast beef sandwich. Makenna also enjoys a good Netflix show and taking overextended naps. After graduation, Makenna plans to attend a four-year college. 
Zane Beiermann

Zane Beiermann is the son of Steve and Krista Beiermann. He is actively involved in football and soccer.  Awards and honors he has received include A-Honor Roll, letter winner in football, soccer, and band. He is also employed by Hy-Vee and works in the Frozen and Dairy Department. Zane is a member of the Shepard Program, GodTeens, was a JC Camp Counselor, and was recently a member of the Steubenville Core Team.  Zane likes to spend his free time with his friends and family, watching movies, playing Clash Royal, and squadding up with the boys on Fortnite. After graduation, Zane plans to attend the University of Nebraska at Lincoln and major in Business. 
Devon Borchers

Devon Borchers is the son of Clete and Lisa Borchers. The sports he is involved in are football and soccer. He is a captain of the football team, in charge of the Shepherd Program, and is a member of  GodTeens, and the Bass Fishing Club. Devon has attended the Steubenville Conference and JC Camp. Awards and honors he has received include being a letter winner in football, basketball, and soccer. In football he received All-Conference Honorable Mention, All-State Honorable Mention and First Team All-District. He enjoys going fishing and hunting and hanging out with friends. Devon plans to attend college after graduating from Scotus.
Gavin Brabec

Gavin Brabec is the son of Mike and Lori Brabec. He is the National Honor Society President, HOSA treasurer, FBLA Vice-President, Student Council Treasurer, a member of the newspaper staff, and on the Mock Trial team. Gavin is actively involved in GodTeens, the Shepherd Program, and works at HyVee. Awards and honors he has received include Straight-A Honor Roll, multiple letters in One Act and Mock Trial, Academic All-conference, and was selected as a Boys State delegate. He was also a member of the 2021 Class B state journalism championship team and placed 5th in sports feature writing. Gavin enjoys hanging out with friends and family, going to the lake, and fishing. After graduation, he plans to attend a four-year college and major in political science.  
Jamison Kozak

Jamison Kozak is the son of Brian and Taryn Kozak and the late Johna Kozak. He is a drumline co-leader and a member of the One Act crew, Masonic Honor Band, and Art Club, as well as GodTeens. Awards he has received include lettering in band and One Act, the Sertoma Serving Award, and is on the Honor Roll. When he is not at school, he is usually working at Godfather’s Pizza, AB Tree and Lawn, Hy-Vee, or hanging out with friends. In his free time, Jamie likes to drive around in his RAV4 to sample water cups or go 4-wheeling on the river. He plans on attending a four-year university and majoring in Engineering.   
Garrett Oakley

Garrett Oakley is the son of Chad and Michelle Oakley. He is actively involved in football, basketball, track & field, Revolution, the Shepherd's Program, and the GodTeens Program. He is a member of St. Isidore's Parish and attended JC camp. Awards and honors he has received include A-Honor Roll, letter winner in football, basketball, and track, basketball and football captain, as well as football and basketball All-District and All-State Honorable Mention. He enjoys hunting and fishing with friends and family as well as spending time with his two dogs. After graduation, he plans to attend Northern Illinois University to play football and major in Business.   
Lyndon Obal

Lyndon Obal is the son of Doug and Kim Obal. He is currently involved in Track, St. Bonaventure GodTeens, and the Shepherd Program. Awards and honors Lyndon has received include B-Honor Roll, letter winner in track, and in band. Lyndon is involved in Boy Scouts and will achieve his Eagle Scout by the end of 2021. He enjoys fishing, hunting with family, hanging out with friends, and enjoys driving around in his truck. Lyndon enjoys working at ACE Hardware. After graduation, Lyndon plans to attend Wayne State College and major in Conservation Biology.  
0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Warriors break long losing skid
Sports

Warriors break long losing skid

  • Updated

The Schuyler Central High School softball team put a smashing end to a 26-game losing streak over the weekend, winning an high-scoring 18-11 a…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News