A Scrap Tire Collection will be held for residents of Platte County 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. July 7, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. July 8 and noon to 3 p.m. July 9 at US 30 Speedway, 23688 Highway 30. Times may change if max tonnage is met. Limit is one ton per person. No rims, dealer tires and no early-drop off is allowed. For questions contact 402-563-9223.
