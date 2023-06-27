A Scrap Tire Collection will be held for residents of Platte County 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. July 7, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. July 8 and noon to 3 p.m. July 9 at US 30 Speedway, 23688 Highway 30. Times may change if max tonnage is met. Limit is one ton per person. No rims, dealer tires and no early-drop off is allowed. For questions contact 402563-9223.
Scrap tire collection
-
- Updated
- 0
Related to this story
Most Popular
John 'Biker' Reeder
Platte County
From a one-man garage to a full auto service and repair shop, Zeger's automotive has taken quite a ride due to hard work and determination, Ow…
Columbus Highs' Adoriyan Daniels signed with UNK to continue track and academic careers on Thursday.
How often have you heard someone say, “There is nothing to do in Columbus.” Or maybe you are one of the nay-sayers that whine about “nothing t…