SCS Foundation seeking Distinguished Alumni nominations

The Schuyler Community Schools Foundation is seeking nominations for Distinguished Alumni Award recipients.

If you know someone who deserves this honor, contact Shelley Friesz at the Office of the Superintendent, 120 W. 20th St., Schuyler, NE 68661, 402-352-3527 or shelley.friesz@schuylercommunityschools.org.

Nominations should include biographical information, date of graduation, list of achievements, nominator's or family representative's contact information and at least two signed letters of recommendation. Nominations must be received March 1, 2021, at the Office of the Superintendent.

The purpose of the Schuyler Community Schools Foundation Distinguished Alumni Award is to celebrate outstanding Schuyler alumni and to inspire current students to strive for high achievement. The criteria for this award are outstanding leadership, service, and/or scholarship and contributions to the community, state and/or nation.

Among previous Distinguished Alumni are a Rhodes Scholar, the Chief Justice of the NE Supreme Court, a NASA Engineer, a United States District Judge, a Nebraska State Senator, and an internationally-known sculptor. 2020 Distinguished Alumni Award recipients were Jay E. Bailey, FBI Special Agent/Bank Executive; Richard Bednar, Electrical Engineer; Steve Coufal, Law Enforcement/Business Executive; Frank Hoppe, Wildlife Artist/Champion Trapshooter; and Alexander Legge, National Leader.

