Season high 13 hits sends Cornerstone over Kearney

The Columbus Cornerstone Insurance Seniors pounded out a season-high 13 hits and exploded for two big innings in an 8-2 road win at Kearney Runza on Wednesday night. That total was more than enough with left-hander Tadan Bell on the mound.

Bell gave up five hits in five innings and one earned run to go with seven strikeouts and two walks. It wasn't 17 strikeouts like last week, but his second straight win against the same opponent improved his season record to 2-1. He sports a miniscule 0.75 ERA.

Of the 13 Columbus hits, only one went for extra bases. Even so, Cornerstone was 7 for 15 with runners in scoring position and had six two-out RBIs.

Almost half of the 13 hits were combined between left fielder Bentley Willison and first baseman Preston Hastreiter. Willison led off the second with a single, had a two-out RBI single in the fourth and a two-out RBI single in the sixth.

Hastreiter doubled in the first two Cornerstone runs in the second, led off the fourth with a single and sent a grounder up the middle with one down in the fifth.

Kearney scored a run in the first and in the third. Cornerstone responded in the second with four and again in the fourth with three.

A leadoff single then two groundouts nearly had Bell out of the first until a passed ball brought in the run. A one-out single plus stolen base plated Kearney's second run on a two-out double.

Willison's leadoff single in the second started a frame that included four hits and a walk. Ryan Eickhoff singled, Hastreiter pounded his double to left center with one down, Kaden Brownlow singled, Wyatt Swanson walked and Cody Zrust singled.

Hastreiter's leadoff single in the fourth started a rally that also included singles by Brownlow, Jurisky River and Willison; Zrust walked.

Zrust scored the final run in the sixth after a one-out walk, stolen base, throwing error on the steal and Willison's RBI single.

In total, seven Cornerstone players had a hit and five drove in runs.

