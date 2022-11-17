 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Season's Greetings

A mischievous elf hanging on a Christmas tree welcomes visitors and the holiday season to Centro Hispano, located at 3214 25th St. Many places around town are bringing out the holiday decorations as Thanksgiving quickly approaches. 

 Jared Barton, The Columbus Telegram

