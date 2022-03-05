Selling Columbus: Mueller finds her calling back home

A Columbus native, Renee Mueller had aspirations to leave her hometown forever and make a life in the big city. But ironically, she found out later, Columbus was where she was meant to be, and is where she encourages others to be as well.

“(We) need to show other alumni that Columbus has grown by leaps and bounds, especially over the last two years, and it’s a great place to come back to,” Mueller said. “We need more like-minded individuals bringing back their ideas and talents.

Born-and-raised in Columbus, Mueller, the broker/owner at kwElite Real Estate here in Columbus, went through the school system and graduated from Columbus High School in the late 1990s. She said it was a good place to grow up, but like what many teens still say today, she said she felt it was missing something.

“It was a lot different than it is now. There wasn’t much to do other than play outside with the group of neighbors you had,” Mueller said. “Like everyone else my age, all we talked about was getting out of Columbus. So when I left for college, I swore I was never coming back. I wanted the big city atmosphere, I wanted more opportunity. I just didn’t see myself coming back to Columbus once I graduated and left.”

Mueller went to the University of Nebraska Omaha for hotel management and marketing, but also worked for a hotel chain in the area. While a sophomore, she had one big goal in mind – buying property.

“I remember telling roommates I was going to purchase a property and they could pay me rent. They all thought it was pretty funny I wanted to buy a property and rent it out, They said, ‘we swear you’re crazy. How and why are you going to buy this?’” she said.

Mueller, who had grown up with a father who had investment properties and rentals all across the state, had an idea that most young people don’t and was determined to make it work. She wasn’t even 20 years old at the time. In fact, her father had to co-sign on her purchase, but the 19-year-old (the minimum to purchase property legally in Nebraska) bought the Omaha site she coveted for $97,000 and rented it out.

“I made enough money. I doubled what the house payment was coming in in rent,” recalled Mueller, who had gone to all sorts of investment and property seminars with her dad growing up. “I knew I was hooked then.”

Then as a junior, Mueller decided to take what she felt was a promotion in Illinois to run three hotel chains across multiple states. It ended up not being what she wanted, but it helped her in at least one way.

“It was triple the hours and barely enough money, so I realized that was not what I wanted to do. The week after I quit, I was back in Nebraska,” she said. “I knew what I wanted. I wanted to be in real estate.”

Mueller wasted no time when she got back to town. She returned to working full-time at the same hotel she had been employed at during her high school years, while also taking online courses through UNO and started to build her reputation.

A licensed realtor since 2000, Mueller has had plenty of success in different areas of real estate having earned distinctions as a Graduate of Realtor Institute (G.R.I.) and Certified Residential Specialist (C.R.S.), among other things. She was also named “Best Realtor” by readers of The Columbus Telegram multiple years in a row. Her highest achievement locally is being a part of Columbus’ growth and encouraging others to do the same.

“Seeing others succeed and living their dreams, that’s what drives me,” she said.

Mueller has stayed plenty busy the last few years. She transitioned to running her own real estate operation in 2018 and it is now under the kwELITE Real Estate umbrella, a company that prides itself on being “the perfect mix of cutting-edge technology and hands-on personal service.”

She decided to construct the 13,000-square-foot Parkway Plaza building, 4471 41st Ave., right off of Lost Creek Parkway. It features her kwELITE office, as well as Aksarben Mortgage, Charter Title and Escrow, All Makes, Applied Connective Technologies and Big Apple Bagels, among others. The building itself and Big Apple Bagels are partnerships between Mueller, her husband, Tyler, as well as businessman Jeff Thiele and his wife, Shirin.

Big Apple offers a variety of bagels, muffins and other pastries, as well as specialty drinks, including coffee and smoothies. The Midwest-based company has franchises all over the region and bills itself as offering “always made-from-scratch, premium baked goods ... Bagels, Muffins and More,” on its website. Bringing it to town played perfectly into what Mueller calls her mission to help grow Columbus.

“My personality is such that if I see something I don’t like, I’m going to try to make a change rather than just complain about it ,” Mueller said. “I wasn’t thrilled to come back to Columbus at first, but when I made that decision, I knew I just had to make a difference … my goal is to keep growing Columbus and make it the best possible place for the next generation.”

Business is only a part of that effort. Mueller has been and continues to be highly involved with numerous local nonprofits and initiatives, including the Columbus Area Future Fund and the Columbus Area Chamber of Commerce, as well as Habitat for Humanity, the Columbus Board of Realtors, Sammy’s Superheroes and her children’s school.

Erin Nahorny met Mueller back in the early 2000s when the latter got involved with Sammy’s Superheroes Foundation, which aims to raise awareness and fund life-saving research for all types of childhood cancer. Nahorny and her husband helped launch the nonprofit after their son was diagnosed with cancer.

“She was always a person we could call on. She was always involved in everything,” recalled Nahorny, who is also a realtor at Mueller’s kw office. “I just don’t know how she does all the things she does, but she is just one of those people you know you can always rely on with any need. Renee has just been a constant support … From a business standpoint, I’m excited where we’re going. I just think Renee is being an innovator right now in our field”

In some ways, Mueller still can’t believe Columbus is home. But, she stressed, she can’t imagine being anyplace else.

“Some of my friends who even knew me back then laugh about it because not only did I come back, but I married a farmer … We have chickens and goats. I’m completely farm, and that was not in the plans, so it’s pretty comical,” she said, with a laugh. “But I feel like I am exactly where I am supposed to be. I couldn’t rave more about Columbus.”

She enjoys spending time with her family, which includes her husband, Tyler, who is part of his family’s farm operation that includes Mueller Sod Farm. She also enjoys hanging out with her two children, Cora and Maverick.

“I am most proud of my children and family,” Mueller said. “Cora is signed up for Leadership Columbus and I want them to understand that vision today means a successful tomorrow.”

Sleep is about the only thing she finds challenging to make time for, but Mueller said pushing herself in hopes to make Columbus better is all worth it. Her commitment to moving Columbus forward that truly drives her day in, day out.

“There’s no hoping… Columbus will be much different five years from now,” Mueller said, “with the initiatives that are out there and the action steps already being taken, it will be a place that harbors much more opportunity and my only hope is that the traction is maintained.”

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.