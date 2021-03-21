Semi-involved car accident, other incidents happen over weekend

Three police-related incidents appeared to have taken place this weekend in Columbus.

According to the Facebook page Columbus Police Scanner, a call was put out shortly before 11 p.m. Saturday for a vehicle “pinned under a semi” near Ace Hardware. Injuries were allegedly sustained, said the page, but the extent of the injuries is unknown late Sunday morning.

Saturday afternoon, a car chase through Columbus also apparently occurred.

Columbus Police Scanner posted Saturday evening that on Saturday afternoon, a traffic stop had been initiated by law enforcement near 23 Street and 44th Avenue, during which time the vehicle allegedly fled through Columbus before the chase had been allegedly terminated by police. It’s unclear if the individual had been apprehended by police.

Around 10:50 p.m. on Saturday, the Columbus Police Scanner Facebook page posted Saturday night, alarms were going off at Pinnacle Bank. No further information had been posted as of noon on Sunday.

The Columbus Police Department had been unavailable for interview Sunday. The Telegram will be continuing to report on these incidents as more information becomes available.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0