On the night of April 28, Platte Center was hit with a rainfall rarely seen this year. The downpour was so bad that some of the roads were flo…
The suspects led a Norfolk police detective to the location of the baby's body north of Norfolk. Law enforcement officials exhumed the body, and an autopsy confirmed that the baby was stillborn.
Callie Witt, a Nebraska native who was an exercise rider for a prominent horse trainer, died Friday after being thrown from a horse at a Kentucky training facility.
The woman told police when she asked a friend for a ride to David City, the friend directed her to a man she didn't know. During the drive, he displayed a knife and a revolver and demanded she turn over her phone and luggage.
Those who know Reena Mohatt know her for her positive attitude, compassionate manner and her ability to connect in just a few minutes. She was…
Nebraska football coach Scott Frost received a one-year show-cause order plus a five-day suspension from all coaching duties during the championship segment of the 2022 season for inappropriately using a special-teams analyst.
Platte County
Columbus Community Hospital recently welcomed Dr. Patrick Mulherin to its emergency department.
Downtown Columbus may look different and more accommodating in the next few years as the City of Columbus is in the midst of creating a strate…
A twister raged though southeast Wichita and Andover on Friday night, damaging 50 to 100 buildings. Officials were still assessing the scene Saturday morning.
