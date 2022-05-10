Six Discoverers automatically qualify for state track and field

Columbus High had six athletes automatically qualify for the NSAA State Track and Field meet Tuesday in Kearney. Caleb Mulder qualified for two events and five athletes punched their ticket to Omaha in one event.

Mulder placed second in the 400-meter run and third in the 200. He posted a personal-best time of 49.84 seconds in the 400 and a 200 time of 22.23 seconds. The senior will compete at state for the third time.

Josie Garrett punched her third ticket to Omaha, earning a spot in the 100 hurdles as the district champion with a time of 15.10 seconds. She won by 0.15. It'll be the third time Garrett will run the event at state. Last year, she placed seventh in the final.

For the second straight year, Santos Gonzalez is heading to state to compete in the discus throw. The junior placed third at district with a mark of 144 feet, 8 inches. Last year in Omaha, Gonzalez placed 21st in the event.

Joselyn Olson, who medaled in the long jump at state last year, will compete in the event again next week after a district runner-up finish. She recorded a leap of 17 feet, 8 inches in Kearney.

Carsen Marking secured back-to-back state qualification in the pole vault. The senior recorded a district mark of 13-6, good for third place. Marking will look to improve his medal position after ending the meet in seventh place last year.

Liam Blaser will make his debut in Omaha next week in the shot put. On Tuesday, Blaser claimed bronze with a throw of 49-9.50.

The Discoverer coaching staff indicated on Twitter several other athletes had posted a good enough performance to qualify for state. Those include Blaser in the discus, Alex Ienn in the 400, Dylan Crumley in the long jump, Jaden McFarland in the 110 hurdles, Byron Arevalo in the 200 and the boys 3200 relay team of Noah Lawrence, Carter Braun, Ienn and Isaiah Eilers.

For full results and stories on district, be sure to check online and pick up Thursday's edition of The Telegram.

Reach The Columbus Telegram sports staff with sports@columbustelegram.com.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.