Speeding is a dangerous and aggressive behavior that accounts for more than one-quarter of all traffic-related fatalities nationwide. The Platte County Sheriff's Office is teaming up with the U.S. Department of Transportation's National Highway Safety Administration (NHTSA) to remind drivers to stop speeding and to help put an end to this risky driving behavior. This Speeding Enforcement Campaign "Speeding Catches Up With You" will run from July 10 to the 31.

The Sheriff's Office has seen an increase in risk taking and careless driving over the past few years. According to a spokesperson for the Sheriff's Office, "Speed limits aren't a suggestion, they are the law. Obeying the speed limit keeps both drivers and passenger safe. Drivers have many excuses for speeding, however it's a selfish choice that can have deadly consequences. Alcohol and weather also increase the likelihood of a crash while speeding."

The Sheriff's Office is asking everyone in the area to please slow down and obey the posted speed limits. "The Sheriff's Office will be actively working high traffic and known accident areas for violators. If you are caught driving unsafe and speeding, expect a citation, it's a simple way to slow you down," says spokesperson from the Sheriff's Office. The funding for this enforcement effort is being provided through a grant from the Nebraska Office of Highway Safety.