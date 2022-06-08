Sports Briefs

Royals avoid sweep in 8-4 win

Mike Matheny spent about 20 minutes in the dugout before his Kansas City Royals took the field against the Toronto Blue Jays on Wednesday and tried to put what has been a miserable 20-game stretch into perspective.

“There's some things we can get better at,” Matheny said of the 5-15 rut, “and it's a long list.”

They took care of a couple of them in their series finale against Toronto.

Kansas City finally managed to get into hitter's counts throughout the game, knocking out Blue Jays starter Yusei Kikuchi before the end of the first inning, and rolled the rest of the way to an 8-4 victory that ended a three-game losing streak.

MJ Melendez and Emmanuel Rivera drove in two runs apiece. Carlos Santana went 4 for 4 and reached base five times during his eighth career four-hit game. And lumbering catcher Salvador Perez had his first triple in five years.

Brady Singer allowed home runs to Raimel Tapia and Zack Collins but only allowed one other run in five tough innings. He improved to 3-1 in his five starts while the rest of the Kansas City rotation is 3-25 in 50 combined starts.

Bears forced to cancel workout

The Chicago Bears had to cancel an offseason workout this week because they violated NFL rules by having live contact in a session last month, coach Matt Eberflus said Wednesday.

Eberflus said the contact that occurred was because of overzealous players and not the team's practice structure. He said neither he nor the organization was fined, and the Bears found out Monday evening that Tuesday's OTA session was canceled. The Bears were back on the field on Wednesday.

Eberflus, hired to replace the fired Matt Nagy, said he didn't see losing a workout as a major issue.

The Bears are implementing a new system after making sweeping changes in the offseason. Besides bringing in a new coach, they hired general manager Ryan Poles to replace the fired Ryan Pace after going 6-11 last season and missing the playoffs for the ninth time in 11 years.

Paul Casey withdraws from US Open

Paul Casey has withdrawn from the U.S. Open, the third straight major he has missed this year because of a back injury.

Casey last competed at the WGC-Match Play in March, playing two holes of his opening match when he conceded because of back spasms. He didn't play his next two matches, and he subsequently withdrew from the Masters and PGA Championship.

The U.S. Open starts June 16 at The Country Club.

Casey was replaced by Adam Hadwin, the first alternate from the Dallas qualifier last month.

A spokesman for Casey said he is hopeful his back will improve in time for him to play the British Open at St. Andrews next month.

Scioscaa, Rollins will manage futures game

Former Dodgers catcher Mike Scioscia will manage the National League team of prospects and retired shortstop Jimmy Rollins will lead the American League group at the All-Star Futures Game in Los Angeles on July 17.

Scioscia, 63, played for the Dodgers from 1980-92 and won World Series titles in 1981 and 1988. He managed the Angels from 2000-18, winning a championship in 2002, and managed the U.S. team that lost the gold medal game to host Japan at last year's Olympics.

Rollins, 43, was a three-time All-Star during a 17-season career that ended in 2016. He spent 15 major league seasons with Philadelphia before moving to the Dodgers in 2015 and the Chicago White Sox in his final season.

MLB All-Star voting has begun

Fan balloting began Wednesday for the All-Star Game at Dodger Stadium in Los Angeles on July 19.

A person can submit up to five votes per 24 hours during the first phase of voting, which runs through 2 p.m. EDT on June 30. The leading vote-getter in each league will get a starting position in the game and will bypass the second round.

The second phase of voting, involving the top two at each position in each league other than outfield and the top six outfielders in each league, runs from noon EDT on July 5 through 2 p.m. EDT on July 8.

A National League designated hitter also will be voted on following the decision by Major League Baseball and the players’ association in March to expand the DH to the NL.

Elected starters will be announced July 8. The 23 pitchers and reserves are announced on July 10, chosen partly by player voting and partly by the commissioner’s office.

Two more join Saudi-backed golf league

Major champions Bryson DeChambeau and Patrick Reed plan to sign up with the Saudi-funded LIV Golf Invitational series in time for the rival circuit to start playing in U.S. cities, a British newspaper reported Wednesday.

The Daily Telegraph says Greg Norman and his staff that runs LIV Golf Investments plan to announce the latest two defections from the PGA Tour on Friday.

The inaugural LIV Golf Invitational at Centurion Golf Club, which features Dustin Johnson, Phil Mickelson and Sergio Garcia, is set to begin Thursday.

