Sports Briefs

Bears continue GM, coach interviews

The Chicago Bears interviewed Indianapolis executive Ed Dodds for their general manager job and Colts defensive coordinator Matt Eberflus for their head coaching position on Monday.

Dodds has 19 years of experience in the NFL. He has spent the past five in Indianapolis' front office, including four as assistant GM under Chris Ballard. Before that, Dodds worked for Seattle from 2007 to 2016, helping the Seahawks win two conference championships and a Super Bowl.

Eberflus has spent the past four years as Indianapolis' defensive coordinator, helping turn around a unit that ranked among the league's worst. The Colts ranked eighth on defense in 2020, though they slipped to 16th this season.

Indianapolis missed the playoffs at 9-8, closing with two straight losses when a win in either game would have clinched a postseason berth.

The Bears fired general manager Ryan Pace and coach Matt Nagy after going 6-11.

For the GM spot, the Bears have also interviewed their director of player personnel, Champ Kelly; Cleveland Browns executives Glenn Cook and Kwesi Adofo-Mensah; New Orleans Saints assistant general manager Jeff Ireland; Buffalo Bills assistant GM Joe Schoen; and Tennessee Titans director of player personnel Monti Ossenfort.

Chicago has interviewed several former head coaches to replace Nagy, including Doug Pederson, Brian Flores and Jim Caldwell, as well as Green Bay Packers offensive coordinator Nathaniel Hackett and Buffalo Bills offensive coordinator Brian Daboll.

Clemson QB returning to Tigers through portal

Onetime Clemson quarterback Hunter Johnson is returning to the Tigers, becoming coach Dabo Swinney's first player taken from the NCAA transfer portal.

Johnson had been with Northwestern the past four seasons. He announced his decision to return to Clemson on Monday.

Johnson is a 6-foot-2, 205-pound graduate from Brownsburg, Indiana. He was considered a five-star prospect coming out of high school and signed with Clemson in 2017. Johnson sat behind starter Kelly Bryant that season and went through spring practice the following year behind future No. 1 NFL draft pick Trevor Lawrence.

Johnson transferred before the 2018 season. He sat out that year because of NCAA transfer rules at the time. Johnson played in 11 games at Northwestern, completing 95 of 183 passes for 856 yards, five touchdowns and eight interceptions.

Chicago sportswriter Grobstein dies at 69

Les Grobstein, a longtime Chicago sports radio reporter and talk show host who recorded Lee Elia's famous profanity-laced postgame rant about Cubs fans, has died.

He was 69. WSCR-AM reported Grobstein died Sunday at his home. No cause was given.

Grobstein had been the station's overnight host since 2009. The spot suited him because of its dependence on callers and his willingness to listen and engage hardcore fans in lengthy discussions. “The Grobber” also had an encyclopedic knowledge of Chicago sports.

He was at Wrigley Field on April 29, 1983, when Elia — then the Cubs manager — went off on the team's fans following a loss to the Los Angeles Dodgers. The crowd threw garbage at Keith Moreland and Larry Bowa as they made their way from the dugout to the clubhouse afterward.

The 4-3 loss dropped the Cubs to 5-14 and Elia’s frustration spilled out during a lengthy tirade, which Grobstein captured on his tape recorder. Filled with profanities, Elia ranted the 85% of the "world is working. The other 15 come out here.”

Zags back at No. 1

A wild week of upsets led to big changes in the AP Top 25. Amid the chaos, a familiar team returned to the top.

Preseason No. 1 Gonzaga climbed back atop The Associated Press men's college basketball poll on Monday, ending Baylor's five-week run. The Bulldogs had 25 first-place votes, 11 fewer than No. 2 Auburn, but edged the Tigers in overall points to take the top spot.

Auburn has its highest ranking since reaching No. 2 in 1999-2000 after moving up two spots. Arizona, Purdue and Baylor rounded out the top five.

Gonzaga (14-2, 3-0 West Coast) continued its roll since losing to Alabama on Dec. 4, stretching its winning streak to seven games with blowouts over BYU and Santa Clara last week.

The rest of the AP Top 25 didn't fare quite as well, with 13 teams losing, including nine on Saturday. Eight teams fell to unranked opponents.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.