Sports Briefs

Andre leaving Husker hoops

The pieces continue to shuffle within the Nebraska men's basketball program.

Eduardo Andre, a third-year sophomore, entered the NCAA transfer portal on Tuesday.

Andre, a 6-foot-11, 236-pound forward, served as the Huskers' backup center this past season. He averaged 3.1 points and 3.2 rebounds per game in 2021-22 but often struggled with turnovers and foul trouble.

Andre is the second Nebraska player to enter the transfer portal this offseason, following Trevor Lakes. Additionally, Bryce McGowens declared for the NBA Draft on Monday.

Andre, a third-year sophomore, chose Nebraska over Illinois, Maryland and Texas A&M in 2020, when he came out of Chandler (Arizona) Compass Prep as a raw yet intriguing prospect due to his tall frame.

Andre's departure brings the Huskers down to 13 scholarship players, which is one over the NCAA limit. Decisions from seniors Derrick Walker, Lat Mayen and Trey McGowens will be of interest in the coming days and weeks.

Two Husker women set for regionals

Two Nebraska gymnasts have qualified for an NCAA women's regional meet, the NCAA announced Tuesday.

Kinsey Davis and Clara Colombo will compete on March 31 in Seattle.

Davis, a sophomore, is making a return trip to the NCAA meet. This season, she qualified in vault, uneven bars and balance beam. Earlier this season, the first-team All-Big Ten selection earned a 9.975 on the uneven bars, which is the second-best mark in program history.

Colombo will take on the uneven bars. Colombo has been a source of consistency for the Huskers, posting a 9.900 three times this season. She also won the uneven bars at the Big Five meet.

MLB agrees to extra-innings runner

Automatic runners in extra innings are sticking around for a third straight season.

Despite an easing of pandemic restrictions, Major League Baseball and the players’ association reached a tentative agreement to keep the controversial rule starting each team with a runner on second base during extra innings for the 2022 regular season.

The deal is subject to approval by baseball owners, which likely will take place next week, a person familiar with the agreement said Tuesday, speaking on condition of anonymity because no announcement was authorized. The agreement was first reported by the New York Post.

The agreement regarding on-field rules modifications also includes expanding active rosters from 26 players to 28 from opening day on April 7 through May 1 this year, due to the delayed start of spring training.

Another new rule will benefit Angels two-way star Shohei Ohtani. With the designated hitter adopted in both leagues, pitchers who start games in the batting order can remain in the game as a DH after leaving the mound. A DH can also enter the game to pitch. That change will apply to multiple seasons.

Missouri Basketball hires Cleveland State's Dennis Gates

Dennis Gates was a young standout at Chicago's Whitney Young High School and mulling college scholarship opportunities when Norm Stewart, late in his coaching career, tried to persuade him to play point guard for Missouri.

Gates was impressed by Stewart's pitch that day but ultimately signed with California.

More than two decades later, Gates will be the one soon sitting across from Missouri recruits in living rooms.

The 42-year-old Gates was hired to replace the fired Cuonzo Martin on Tuesday, tasked with rebuilding a floundering program that has churned through seven head and interim coaches since Stewart prowled the sideline in Columbia.

Gates is coming off a wildly successful rebuild at Cleveland State, where he inherited a program that won just 11 games in 2019 and engineered one of the biggest turnarounds in Division I basketball. The Vikings went 19-8 and reached the NCAA Tournament last season, then went 20-11 and lost in the first round of the NIT this season.

2016 Olympic champ disqualified for doping

Olympic weightlifting champion Nijat Rahimov was stripped of his 2016 gold medal and banned for eight years for doping on Tuesday.

The Court of Arbitration for Sport said the Kazakh lifter was guilty of “four urine substitutions” and disqualified from all his results since March 2016.

Rahimov's world record at the 2016 Rio de Janeiro Olympics was controversial even at the time. It came one year after he served a previous ban for doping while competing for Azerbaijan.

His integrity was publicly doubted by rival Mohamed Mahmoud of Egypt, who took the bronze medal in the 77-kilogram class.

