Sports Briefs

Anglim named freshman of the week

A big weekend at the plate has led to Big Ten honors for Garrett Anglim.

The Nebraska outfielder was named the conference's freshman of the week Tuesday after hitting .500 in the Huskers' three-game series against Michigan.

Anglim had three doubles, seven RBI, two runs scored and a stolen base against the Wolverines. That included a 2-for-4, six-RBI night against Michigan on Friday.

The Papillion-La Vista product was also 2-for-4 on Saturday and went 1-for-2 on Sunday.

Anglim leads NU with a .367 batting average and six doubles, and is also first on the team in slugging percentage and on-base percentage. He is one of just two Huskers hitting better than .300.

Haiby returning to Husker women

The Nebraska women's basketball team received some good news Tuesday.

Sam Haiby announced she will use the extra season afforded to college athletes for one last run with the Huskers.

Haiby posted to social media Tuesday afternoon, writing, “Let’s run it back, Husker Nation."

Haiby has played college basketball for four seasons and has been a starter for the past three. She will play her entire career for one school, which is becoming less common in college basketball.

This season Haiby averaged 11.0 points per game and helped the Huskers make the NCAA Tournament.

She earned second-team All-Big Ten honors in 2021 and has averaged at least 10 points in each of her first four seasons.

Olympic swim trials switch to Indy

The next U.S. Olympic swimming team will be decided in a football stadium.

USA Swimming announced Tuesday that its trials for the 2024 Paris Games will be held at Lucas Oil Stadium, the massive home of the NFL's Indianapolis Colts.

The decision marks the end of Omaha's long run as host of the event. The last four U.S. trials, beginning in 2008, were held in the Nebraska city's downtown arena, which seated about 14,500 after the temporary pool was installed.

USA Swimming is going for a much bigger show in Indianapolis. Local organizers have proposed a seating arrangement that would allow up to 35,000 fans — by far the largest ever for the trials.

Three temporary pools will be set up over the field at Lucas Oil Stadium, which seats about 67,000 for Colts games. The 50-meter competition pool will be installed at one end, with a curtain dividing it from two warmup pools — one 50 meters, the other 25 meters — that will go in away from the seating bowl.

Tiger arrives at Augusta

Tiger Woods flew to Augusta National on Tuesday, sparking even greater speculation the Masters next week could be his first time competing against the best since a car crash 14 months ago severely injured his right leg.

Various plane-tracking websites showed a Gulfstream registered to Woods leaving South Florida at about 9 a.m., and the twitter handle “Eureka Earth” showed the private jet on the runway at Augusta's regional airport.

SI.com's “Morning Read” cited a source as saying Woods was at Augusta National with 12-year-old son Charlie. Woods' agent at Excel Sports did not immediately respond to a voicemail from The Associated Press seeking comment.

Woods has not said anything publicly or even walked in a way that suggested he would be ready to play his first major — and first PGA Tour event — since the Masters in November 2020.

Speculation began to pick up when Phil Mickelson was removed from the list of players who plan to compete in the Masters, which starts April 7. Woods was still on the active invited players list, and when asked a week ago for guidance on a decision, his agent said it was too early.

- Taken from Journal Star and AP Reports

