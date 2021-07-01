Sports Briefs

NFL fines Washington $10M
The NFL has fined the Washington Football Team $10 million and owner Dan Snyder is stepping away from day-to-day operations for several months after an independent investigation found the organization’s workplace “highly unprofessional," especially for women.
The team was not stripped of any draft picks and no formal suspensions were handed out as part of the league’s discipline that was announced Thursday stemming from lawyer Beth Wilkinson's investigation that began last summer.
The investigation, commissioner by the club amid allegations from employees and taken over by the league, revealed that ownership and senior officials paid little attention to sexual harassment and other workplace issues. NFL special counsel for investigations Lisa Friel described it as a culture of fear.
Antetokounmpo out for Game 5
Giannis Antetokounmpo is out for Game 5 of the Eastern Conference finals on Thursday night.
The Milwaukee Bucks had said Wednesday the two-time MVP was doubtful after an MRI revealed he hyperextended his left knee during Game 4 against Atlanta. A revised injury report Thursday listed him as unable to play.
Antetokounmpo hurt his knee while trying to block a dunk attempt by Clint Capela in the third quarter of the Hawks’ 110-88 victory. He landed awkwardly, clutched his knee in obvious pain and remained down for several minutes before walking slowly to the locker room.
Jags, 49ers, Cowboys fined over OTAs
The Jacksonville Jaguars and first-year coach Urban Meyer have been fined along with the Dallas Cowboys and San Francisco 49ers for violating rules governing offseason practices, a person with knowledge of the decision said Thursday.
Meyer and the Jaguars incurred the biggest fines, with the coach getting docked $100,000 while the team was fined $200,000, the person told The Associated Press on condition of anonymity because the punishments weren't announced.
The Cowboys and 49ers were fined $100,000 each, while Dallas coach Mike McCarthy and San Francisco's Kyle Shanahan were docked $50,000 apiece. ESPN first reported the punishments.
Federer reaches third round at Wimbledon
Roger Federer has become the oldest man to reach the third round at Wimbledon in 46 years.
Federer held every service game and extended his winning streak against Richard Gasquet to 11 matches, 7-6 (1), 6-1, 6-4.
He turns 40 next month. Ken Rosewall was 40 when he made a run to the fourth round in 1975.
Federer improved to 19-2 against Gasquet and has won all five of their Grand Slam meetings in straight sets.
He’s bidding for his ninth Wimbledon title and his 21st major championship, which would break the men’s record he shares with Rafael Nadal.