1 Flyers win Goldenrod Crown

D-2 No. 1 Humphrey St. Francis continued its reign of dominance over the Goldenrod Conference this past weekend, defeating Burwell and Fullerton on back-to-back days to win the conference tournament.
The Flyers (15-0) made it look easy in both games, as senior Allison Weidner scored a combined 48 points. St. Francis defeated Burwell (8-9) in the semifinals on Friday, 55-29, and Fullerton (10-4) in the championship on Saturday, 57-16.
"Conference champs is one of our major goals for the year," head coach Bryan Reichmuth said. "It is something that we work very hard to achieve so we take pride in that accomplishment."
The Burwell Longhorns only trailed the Flyers by five points after the first quarter, but St. Francis started to pull away in the second quarter and held a 25-12 lead by halftime.
The second half was all St. Francis, which outscored Burwell 30-17.
Reichmuth said it was his team's effort on defense that allowed them to pull away.
"Our defensive pressure was key for us against Burwell. They have a nice team, so our pressure was key," he said. "We were to create some turnovers and convert those to points early."
The Flyers finished with 18 steals against Burwell, 10 of which came from Weidner, who posted her fourth double-double of the season. She was one rebound away from her first triple-double of the season.
The Longhorns committed 27 turnovers in total compared to just eight for the Flyers.
Junior Kaylee Stricklin scored 11 points, junior Jalyssa Hastreiter added eight and senior Alissa Kosch finished with five.
The leading scorer for Burwell, senior Hannah Gurney, only scored 10 points.
St. Francis entered Saturday's championship with a previous win over the Fullerton Warriors after defeating them 72-43 on Dec. 19
The Warriors looked to make this game closer and only trailed 11-7 after eight minutes. But, the Flyers went on a 26-4 run in the second quarter to pull away.
"We made a couple of adjustments on our press at the quarter that proved to be effective," Reichmuth said. "Our defense turned to transition points."
The Flyers finished with 20 steals and only 11 turnovers.
Reichmuth added that the previous contest didn't play a big factor in Saturday's game but did prove helpful in scouting.
Fullerton's 16 points was a season-low and the first time they've been held to under 35 points.
"I am really proud of our defensive effort," Reichmuth said. "To hold a team like Fullerton to 16 points is quite an achievement."
Weidner led the squad with 21 points, Kosch added 13 and sophomore Emma Baumgart scored 10.
Sophomore Kylee Wess and Kosch each hauled in four rebounds to lead the Flyers and Weidner dished out four assists and swiped five steals.
Through 15 games Weidner is averaging over 26 points, six assists, six rebounds and six steals a game.
St. Francis will be in action next at 6 p.m. on Saturday at Lutheran High Northeast (8-8) in Norfolk.
Peter Huguenin is a sports reporter for The Columbus Telegram. Reach him via email at sports@columbustelegram.com