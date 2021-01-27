1 Flyers win Goldenrod Crown

D-2 No. 1 Humphrey St. Francis continued its reign of dominance over the Goldenrod Conference this past weekend, defeating Burwell and Fullerton on back-to-back days to win the conference tournament.

The Flyers (15-0) made it look easy in both games, as senior Allison Weidner scored a combined 48 points. St. Francis defeated Burwell (8-9) in the semifinals on Friday, 55-29, and Fullerton (10-4) in the championship on Saturday, 57-16.

"Conference champs is one of our major goals for the year," head coach Bryan Reichmuth said. "It is something that we work very hard to achieve so we take pride in that accomplishment."

The Burwell Longhorns only trailed the Flyers by five points after the first quarter, but St. Francis started to pull away in the second quarter and held a 25-12 lead by halftime.

The second half was all St. Francis, which outscored Burwell 30-17.

Reichmuth said it was his team's effort on defense that allowed them to pull away.

"Our defensive pressure was key for us against Burwell. They have a nice team, so our pressure was key," he said. "We were to create some turnovers and convert those to points early."