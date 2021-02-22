13 North Central Missouri defeats Central

Nationally ranked North Central Missouri College women's basketball used a second half surge to pull away from Central Community College-Columbus in a 79-55 victory in Missouri on Saturday, handing the Raiders a fifth straight loss.

The Lady Pirates built a 13-point lead at halftime then held the Raiders to just eight points in the third while extending to a 56-26 advantage.

"We started off well but just could not sustain our speed," said Central head coach Billy Perkins. "I was proud of our effort and how our team never quit playing."

Bailey Keller led the Raiders with 14 points, Brittney Veik added 11, Macey Thege finished with 10, Bailey Lehr and Nyamiri Blair each totaled nine and Jenna Schwanebeck collected two.

Lehr grabbed a team-high nine rebounds and blocked two shots, and Veik dished out five assists and swiped two steals.

The Lady Pirates shot 51% from the field compared to just 37% for the Raiders.

Both teams shot well from behind the arc. Central connected on 8 of 23 long range shots.

The Lady Pirates won the battle of the boards 29-25, dished out nine more assists and committed 10 less turnovers.