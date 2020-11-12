16 Cougars named to All-District team

Cross County football rolled through district competition in 2020, defeating the other four teams in the D1-4 district by a combined score of 264-78.
That success led to 16 Cougars earning All-District honors..
Isaac Noyd, Carter Seim, Cory Hollinger, Lincoln Kelly, Damon Mickey and Christian Rystrom were named All-District First Team. Colby Bolton, Cameron Graham, Shayden Lundstrom, Haiden Hild, Zach Haug and Alex Noyd were named to the All-District Second Team. Preston Pinkelman, Ethan Brehm, Own Powell and Channer Marsden made the Honorable Mention list.
"I think it speaks a lot about our kids," head coach Hayden DeLano said. "It really paints a picture that football is a true team sport, and even though two to three guys may receive really good stats, the rest of the team makes that happen. I’m really proud of all of our guys, whether they are the star or help prep on scout team; total team effort."
Through 11 games, Noyd has rushed for 2,065 yards and 28 touchdowns on 158 carries, and Seim rushed for 1,935 yards and 36 touchdowns on 126 carries. Seim also has recorded 94 tackles - 19 for a loss.
Hollinger caught seven passes for 130 yards and six touchdowns and has 72 tackles, four sacks and an interception.
Kelly and Mickey are part of the offensive line that has led to the Cougars rushing for a nation-high 4,988 yards. Kelly also has 21 tackles on defense.
Mickey has 53 tackles and one interception.
Rystrom has 246 yards and six touchdowns on 33 carries from the fullback position and leads the team in tackles with 103, including 14 for a loss. Rystrom also has two interceptions.
Humphrey/Lindsay Holy Family also had some players named to the D1-4 All-District teams.
Jason Sjuts, Jacob Sjuts, Ethan Keller, Zach Pfeifer and Dylan Dohmen were named to the All-District First Team, Ashton Sims and Ayden Veik were named to the Second Team and Paxton Bertrand and Sage Frauendorfer were named on the honorable mention list.
