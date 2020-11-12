16 Cougars named to All-District team

Isaac Noyd, Carter Seim, Cory Hollinger, Lincoln Kelly, Damon Mickey and Christian Rystrom were named All-District First Team. Colby Bolton, Cameron Graham, Shayden Lundstrom, Haiden Hild, Zach Haug and Alex Noyd were named to the All-District Second Team. Preston Pinkelman, Ethan Brehm, Own Powell and Channer Marsden made the Honorable Mention list.

"I think it speaks a lot about our kids," head coach Hayden DeLano said. "It really paints a picture that football is a true team sport, and even though two to three guys may receive really good stats, the rest of the team makes that happen. I’m really proud of all of our guys, whether they are the star or help prep on scout team; total team effort."