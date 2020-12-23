2 Patriots take defensive struggle over Lady Vikes

The Lakeview girls did exactly what they needed to on the defensive end of the court to have a shot at taking down C-2 No. 2 Clarkson/Leigh on Tuesday night. The problem was, the Patriots controlled their end of the floor as well.

Lakeview managed just six field goals, only attempted 38 total and dropped to 4-3 with a 48-28 loss. The Lady Vikes only reached double digits in one quarter and gave up 44% shooting to a deliberate, patient Patriots squad.

"We just really struggled to shoot the ball, and it was because of a variety of reasons," coach Monte Jones said. "They played good defense. They hedged their screens really well and pushed us out away from the basket. It took us a while to adjust to that.

"Likewise, I thought we played an excellent second half, especially defensively. But we just really struggled to put the ball in the basket."

Lakeview allowed just 16 second half points after trailing 32-18 at the half. But while the defense gave up just three in the second quarter, the offense could only close the gap to 35-24. Clarkson/Leigh made free throws in the fourth quarter and continued to dictate the flow of the Lakeview offense.