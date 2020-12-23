2 Patriots take defensive struggle over Lady Vikes

The Lakeview girls did exactly what they needed to on the defensive end of the court to have a shot at taking down C-2 No. 2 Clarkson/Leigh on Tuesday night. The problem was, the Patriots controlled their end of the floor as well.
Lakeview managed just six field goals, only attempted 38 total and dropped to 4-3 with a 48-28 loss. The Lady Vikes only reached double digits in one quarter and gave up 44% shooting to a deliberate, patient Patriots squad.
"We just really struggled to shoot the ball, and it was because of a variety of reasons," coach Monte Jones said. "They played good defense. They hedged their screens really well and pushed us out away from the basket. It took us a while to adjust to that.
"Likewise, I thought we played an excellent second half, especially defensively. But we just really struggled to put the ball in the basket."
Lakeview allowed just 16 second half points after trailing 32-18 at the half. But while the defense gave up just three in the second quarter, the offense could only close the gap to 35-24. Clarkson/Leigh made free throws in the fourth quarter and continued to dictate the flow of the Lakeview offense.
Reese Janssen led Lakeview with eight points but was just 3 of 13 shooting. Kennedy Settje had 12 for Clarkson/Leigh including two 3-pointers.
Lakeview swiped away 12 steals but rarely generated any points off those opportunities.
"We're playing great, great defense, but you credit Clarkson/Leigh because they hit four first half 3s that set the tone and made the difference in the game," Jones said. "It was all catch up from that point."
Nate Tenopir is the sports editor of The Columbus Telegram. Reach him via email at sports@columbustelegram.com.