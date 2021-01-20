2 Tigers slash through Shamrock girls

The North Bend girls have held opponents under 40 points in all 11 wins this season and seven times have limited foes to fewer than 30. That defensive prowess was on display again Tuesday when NBC held the Scotus Central Catholic girls to 16 combined points in three of four quarters and more than doubled up the Shamrocks twice during a 47-26 win.

It was tied 6-6 after a rough first quarter when North Bend began to pull away for a 21-11 halftime lead. It was another even quarter in the third 10-10. Up 10 at the start of the fourth, North Bend hit a big 3 and went 8 for 8 from the free throw line to finish it off.

"They play really aggressive man defense, they're big and athletic, and we just let that pressure bother us a little bit," coach Jarrod Ridder said. "As a result of that, we just didn't execute very well."

Senior Kamryn Chohon led Scotus with 12 points and had eight of those in the third quarter. No other Shamrock was able to score more than seven. Scotus dropped to 8-7 with the defeat and hosts 4-10 Boone Central on Thursday.

"With their size, they can switch every screen, so that's tough," Ridder said. "But they're so athletic it's hard to drive by them. They really pressure you, and it's really tough to create anything off the bounce."

Nate Tenopir is the sports editor of The Columbus Telegram. Reach him via email at sports@columbustelegram.com.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.