2020: The moments in sports

Local sports in 2020 somewhat reflected the theme of the year overall - frustrating and disheartening.

Columbus High wrestling sent four into the state finals for just the second time ever but was shut out from the top of the medal stand.

Humphrey Saint Francis boys and girls basketball teams reached state championship games but came up short - for the boys ruining a potential perfect double in football and basketball.

Cross County football mowed through the schedule then saw what was supposed to be a championship season stopped short in the semifinals, again.

Columbus High starting quarterback CJ Fleeman was lost for the season, Clarkson/Leigh star running back Tommy McEvoy was also, for a second year in a row and area wrestlers went 1-10 in state championship matches.

Oh, and there was the whole no spring sports deal and delayed summer season. The list of what area athletes could have achieved on the diamond, the pitch, the track and the course is too long to mention here.

Yet, while a vexing 365 days will finally fade into the past in a few days, there was also more than enough to stand up and cheer about over the past 12 months, even if we weren't allowed to see some of it from our normal spots in the stands.