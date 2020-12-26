2020: The moments in sports

Local sports in 2020 somewhat reflected the theme of the year overall - frustrating and disheartening.
Columbus High wrestling sent four into the state finals for just the second time ever but was shut out from the top of the medal stand.
Humphrey Saint Francis boys and girls basketball teams reached state championship games but came up short - for the boys ruining a potential perfect double in football and basketball.
Cross County football mowed through the schedule then saw what was supposed to be a championship season stopped short in the semifinals, again.
Columbus High starting quarterback CJ Fleeman was lost for the season, Clarkson/Leigh star running back Tommy McEvoy was also, for a second year in a row and area wrestlers went 1-10 in state championship matches.
Oh, and there was the whole no spring sports deal and delayed summer season. The list of what area athletes could have achieved on the diamond, the pitch, the track and the course is too long to mention here.
Yet, while a vexing 365 days will finally fade into the past in a few days, there was also more than enough to stand up and cheer about over the past 12 months, even if we weren't allowed to see some of it from our normal spots in the stands.
What follows are some of The Telegram's favorite moments from the past season. They are listed in no particular order nor ranked based on opinion. Of course there's only so much space to list them all, and some will undoubtedly be missed. But from the moments that moved us to those that filled us with pride, this is The Telegram year in review.
Lakeview Volleyball: Nearly four decades of waiting came to an end for the Lady Vikes volleyball program that Halloween afternoon.
Appropriately, Lakeview's leader and best player put the exclamation point on the day with the final point of a five-setter that inspired both thrills and concerns. The image of Reese Janssen tapping a shot over the net then being mauled by her teammates at the right post will be etched into Viking history forever.
So too will be the group hug between K.C. Belitz and the coaching staff. Belitz has seen his share of wins and losses in that gym over two decades. Even now, that Saturday feels like it happened to someone else.
"In some ways, it's still surreal. After all those years of chasing the goal of going to state, to have it finally happen and then to win a couple matches at state to finish third, and on top of that in a year that was already surreal? Yeah, it's still a little hard to believe sometimes," Belitz said. "And these players did it in a season that was arguably as deep and talented in C-1 as any in recent years."
Janssen and a large senior class won't return, but the pieces they put in place might have remade the foundations of the program - at least in the very immediate future. Third place with five of the six starters back for next year will make Lakeview a favorite for a state title.
In the long term, this group created the type of moments that can inspire young girls to desire the same for themselves. Of all the moments in 2020, that might be the most long lasting.
Columbus High Football: The Discoverers relieved some frustration of their own with the first playoff victory in 10 years and the first at home in 20.
And there was no doubt about this one. Following a few anxious moments early, including a fumble on the 1-yard line, Columbus scored the final 17 points and utilized a playmaking defense to force three turnovers from the Monarchs.
In the previous two years, many of the same players had gone through the ringer of a schedule that included four top-10 teams each year. Though young, they weren't out there as part of some future plan. They had earned their place, and the right a victory bell that had been silent for too long.
"The credit this year goes to the players, especially this senior class. They have played a lot of football in a Discoverer uniform, and it is special to see that group lead a great group of underclassmen to six wins and a home playoff victory," coach Craig Williams said. "It is fitting that we get that playoff win at home with this group, in a year that being resilient was paramount to success. The 2020 team will be remembered in our program as explosive, gritty and selfless."
Owens Wealth Advisors Junior Reds: A magical season that almost never was included 10 wins, deep pitching, solid defense, relentless offense, two big additions from David City and "The Tonsillitis Game".
Granted, the team was just happy to be playing after spring was shut down and Legion ball was initially canceled, but in a district where the Reds were a clear favorite for state, the lack of a state tournament was felt likely most keenly by the Lakeview Reds.
Because there wasn't a way to normally validate the quality of the group, the 2020 Reds will likely forever be that team that others are compared to. In that case, if there was a positive to no postseason, it's that the Reds will probably win any argument of that nature.
"Once we got it rolling and they figured out we were pretty good, they expected to win," coach Travis Tessendorf said. "If they'd run into a rough spot it wasn't, 'We're not going to win,' it was, 'We've just got to find a different way to win.' That's what makes a team like that great.
"When they walked on the field, they said, 'We're going to win today.'
As dominant as the whole team was, no one was as dominant as Jacob Sjuts on July 17 in West Point when he struck out 17 hitters in six innings - all but one out in the game.
Tessendorf, whose own baseball career took him to the minors and interactions with former Mets closer Billy Wagner and former Rangers great Ivan Rodriguez, has seen a lot. But he had never seen anything like that.
The Spring that Never Was: Though not exactly a highlight, it would be impossible to discuss 2020 without mentioning the low point, perhaps lower than any other ever in sports history.
We missed out on a chance for Columbus High's Nick Stoeckle attempting to win the first Discoverer boys gold medal in 12 years. Senior classmate Ivan Lopez was poised to set whatever remaining scoring records he didn't already own in the CHS soccer program. He was also motivated to prove Columbus belonged in Class A following a runner-up trophy in Class B. Discoverer baseball was loaded and ready to end more than 70 years of a state tournament drought. The Scotus girls were looking to start a new steak of state soccer tournaments after 10 years in a row came to an end. Allison Weidner was set to dominate again at Burke Stadium. As mentioned earlier, the list is too long to exhaust.
We'll always be left wandering, 'What if?'
"On March 25 the suspension was extended until May 1. Many of us were hopeful that district and state competitions might somehow still take place. On April 2 it was announced that all spring activities had been cancelled. I communicated these announcements to our coaching staff," Scotus Athletic Director Merlin Lahm. "They had the more difficult job of passing the information on to the students. I still feel terrible for those seniors that might have lost the final high school year of their favorite sport."
Here's to hoping that 2021 will satisfy those disappointments and letdowns that were part of the 2020 experience and multiply the ones that made our athletes, our coaches and our kids shine.
The Telegram will be there to deliver them all.
Nate Tenopir is the sports editor of The Columbus Telegram. Reach him via email at sports@columbustelegram.com.