3v3 Basketball League to being in April

Local basketball players will have an opportunity to get on the court starting in April during the annual 3-on-3 basketball tournament hosted by the Columbus High Girls basketball team.
The Discoverer girls will be hosting the league on Sunday afternoons from April 25 through May 16 for girls and boys, grades third through eighth. The proceeds from the league will go towards the Columbus High girls.
The league has been active since 2018 and has grown every year.
"Last year before the pandemic hit, we had over eight teams in some age divisions," tournament organizer Beverly Trotta said. "Since we have to follow COVID guidelines, we may limit divisions, but we will make every attempt to accommodate team requests and divisions."
Three-on-three basketball is one of the fastest growing sports in the world and will be a first-time Olympic event in Tokyo this summer. When the Columbus High girls basketball team was looking for a fundraiser, former head coach Dave Licari though 3-on-3 would be a fun way to get younger players experience..
"Three-on-three Basketball is a fun, fast paced, competitive sport," Trotta said. "Youth and adults love the extra touches on ball, extra shooting they get to do every game. Every player needs use all their skills to play, and they have the opportunity to play all positions. This creates a more well rounded player."
Statistic show that players get 128% more shots, 119% more touches, 175% more passing and use on-ball defense four times more than in a regulation five on five basketball game.
Three-on-three also serves as a low-stress method of competition with less on the line than in a varsity game.
"Leagues are held in a low stakes environment. Teams are competitive and want to win, but after every game you will witness each kid walking away laughing and smiling, win or lose," Trotta said. "Players get to choose their team, usually friends, their name and their color; it's all about them. We also encourage teams/players to coach themselves and have minimal coaching from an adult."
In the past, teams have come from Millard, Norfolk, Humphrey, Clarkson, Howells, Columbus, Madison, Lakeview, Schuyler, David City and Albion. The league is hoping those numbers only continue to grow.
"Our goal this year is to fill all grades and increase our participation from surrounding communities," Trotta said. ... "When we have more communities that participate, the more our community and youth athletes benefit."
Every team is guaranteed two games per night with the possibility of more depending on how many teams are in each grade.
In order to signup for the league, those interested can download the registration form at the Discoverer 3on3 Basketball League on Facecook or contact Trotta at Discoverers3on3@yahoo.com or by phone at 402-942-2537.
Trotta asked that teams request what time works best for competition while registering.
There are also some changes to the league this year:
- Referee Training: Referees are required to participate in a Referee Training Session that focuses solely on 3-on-3 rules - this will help ensure referees use consistent officiating during the league.
“No Pressing”: The no pressing rule will apply to third and fourth grades only. For all other grades, the ball will remain a live ball when shot attempts are made.
Team Fouls: In order to promote good defense practices, the bonus for team fouls has been increased from five to seven.
Free Throws: Only one free throw on a shooting fouls regardless of where the foul is made - this will ensure game time is utilized to its max for playing and not on free throw shooting.
Scorekeeping: The league will attempt to provide volunteer scorekeepers for all courts. But in the event one is not provided, the home team may have to provide a scorekeeper. The league will do its very best to provide scorekeepers at every court this year.
Peter Huguenin is a sports reporter for The Columbus Telegram. Reach him via email at sports@columbustelegram.com.