3v3 Basketball League to being in April

"Three-on-three Basketball is a fun, fast paced, competitive sport," Trotta said. "Youth and adults love the extra touches on ball, extra shooting they get to do every game. Every player needs use all their skills to play, and they have the opportunity to play all positions. This creates a more well rounded player."

Statistic show that players get 128% more shots, 119% more touches, 175% more passing and use on-ball defense four times more than in a regulation five on five basketball game.

Three-on-three also serves as a low-stress method of competition with less on the line than in a varsity game.

"Leagues are held in a low stakes environment. Teams are competitive and want to win, but after every game you will witness each kid walking away laughing and smiling, win or lose," Trotta said. "Players get to choose their team, usually friends, their name and their color; it's all about them. We also encourage teams/players to coach themselves and have minimal coaching from an adult."