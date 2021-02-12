A deficit, a lead and survival: CHS girls earn fourth win

The Columbus girls trailed by seven after the first quarter, took a 10-point lead at halftime then had to hang on late for a wild 52-42 win Thursday at home.

The win made the Discoverers 14-4 and was undoubtedly the widest swing of emotions the program has endured in one game in a while.

Columbus easily defeated Grand Island for its third win, turned up the defense on Northeast in the second half of its second win and built a giant advantage over Omaha North for its first victory.

Thursday was quite a bit different. Columbus trailed 15-8 after the first quarter then allowed just 13 points over the next 16 minutes as CHS went up 30-20 and 40-30.

Free throws saved the Discoverers late when Southeast almost swung the game for a third time.

"Early in the game we were up 6-1 or 6-2 and they went on a 12 or 13-0 run. Then the girls just started hitting some shots," coach Dave Licari said. "We forced a couple turnovers and just converted on the offensive end. We were more aggressive and pushed the ball up the floor more after misses."

