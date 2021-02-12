A deficit, a lead and survival: CHS girls earn fourth win

The Columbus girls trailed by seven after the first quarter, took a 10-point lead at halftime then had to hang on late for a wild 52-42 win Thursday at home.
The win made the Discoverers 14-4 and was undoubtedly the widest swing of emotions the program has endured in one game in a while.
Columbus easily defeated Grand Island for its third win, turned up the defense on Northeast in the second half of its second win and built a giant advantage over Omaha North for its first victory.
Thursday was quite a bit different. Columbus trailed 15-8 after the first quarter then allowed just 13 points over the next 16 minutes as CHS went up 30-20 and 40-30.
Free throws saved the Discoverers late when Southeast almost swung the game for a third time.
"Early in the game we were up 6-1 or 6-2 and they went on a 12 or 13-0 run. Then the girls just started hitting some shots," coach Dave Licari said. "We forced a couple turnovers and just converted on the offensive end. We were more aggressive and pushed the ball up the floor more after misses."
Much of that converting came down to junior Addie Kudron. Kudron was 4 of 10 from the perimeter and earned nine foul shots, hitting six. She scored 22 and led a Columbus offense that hit 40% of its shots - 42% from 3 with six made.
CHS earned 18 free throws as a group and made 14 of those. Kudron also had six steals. Ellie Thompson and Tayler Braun both handed out three assists.
Up 10 in the fourth, Columbus saw its lead whittled by turnovers. Southeast had it down to four when Logan Kapels drew a foul and hit both shots. The Knights never came any closer.
The 22-point second quarter was the most points in a quarter for Columbus this year - as was the 30-points in a half, despite the slow start.
CHS played at No. 2 Millard South on Friday, goes to 4-14 Millard West on Thursday and finishes the regular season on Feb. 19 at home against Papillion-La Vista South.
"Addie shot the ball well tonight, and that really helps," Licari said. "The girls just worked really hard, like they have been."
