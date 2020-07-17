Albion Juniors bounce back after big start against SOS

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Columbus' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

The Albion Post #162 Cornerstone Juniors bounced back from a big loss with a big start in Thursday's 9-3 home win over Shelby-Osceola-Stromsburg.

Two nights after suffering a 16-0 drubbing at the hands of the Owens Wealth Advisors Junior Reds, Albion posted four runs in the first inning and led 5-0 before a three-run third by the visitors.

The hosts went on to score in every subsequent inning and picked up their third win in the last four games.

James Fogleman and Sam Grape both went 2 for 3 while Fogleman and Seth Wright both scored two Albion runs. Post 162 only posted one RBI due to SOS mistakes but capitalized on those mistakes to the tune of four unearned runs.

"I was really happy with us not getting complacent on the offensive side," Albion coach Andy Bird said. "We have had several games where we score some early runs and then disappear for a few innings. We were able to keep adding runs in this game, and that helped keep SOS at bay."