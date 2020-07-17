Albion Juniors bounce back after big start against SOS

The Albion Post #162 Cornerstone Juniors bounced back from a big loss with a big start in Thursday's 9-3 home win over Shelby-Osceola-Stromsburg.
Two nights after suffering a 16-0 drubbing at the hands of the Owens Wealth Advisors Junior Reds, Albion posted four runs in the first inning and led 5-0 before a three-run third by the visitors.
The hosts went on to score in every subsequent inning and picked up their third win in the last four games.
James Fogleman and Sam Grape both went 2 for 3 while Fogleman and Seth Wright both scored two Albion runs. Post 162 only posted one RBI due to SOS mistakes but capitalized on those mistakes to the tune of four unearned runs.
"I was really happy with us not getting complacent on the offensive side," Albion coach Andy Bird said. "We have had several games where we score some early runs and then disappear for a few innings. We were able to keep adding runs in this game, and that helped keep SOS at bay."
Albion used a double, walk, passed ball, two hit batters, an error and another walk to score four in the first inning. Fogleman doubled to right, Whalen Rother walked, both moved up on a passed ball then Fogleman came in on Carsten Bird's grounder to second. Following a strikeout, Albion mounted a two-out rally when Sam Grape and Wright were beamed, Rother stole home on a double steal and two runs came across on an error at short.
Patzel drove in Fogleman for a run in the second, Webster singled and scored later on an error in the third, Wright scored on a wild pitch and Kyle Preister came in on a passed ball in the fourth and Bird scored on a passed ball in the fifth.
SOS mounted its only offense on two hits, an error, a walk and a hit batter in the third. Colin Wingard scored Isaiah Zelasney on a single to left. Wyatt Urban came in when he stole home and Wingard followed on an error by the catcher.
Patzel earned the pitching with with 2 and 2/3 innings of work, two hits, two earned runs and five strikeouts. Patzel hadn't pitched since June 28 but improved to 2-0 on the season.
"Trent pitched well," Bird said. "He got us off to a great start by throwing strikes early and getting ahead of hitters."
Nate Tenopir is the sports editor of The Columbus Telegram. Reach him via email at sports@columbustelegram.com.
