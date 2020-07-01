Albion offense comes to life in weekend wins

Seth Wright and Carsten Bird led Albion with two hits apiece. Both of Bird's hits were doubles, scoring two runs and driving two in.

Bird also started on the mound and pitched 5 and 1/3 innings where he allowed only three hits and one walk while striking out 10.

Kyle Preister finished the game allowing one hit while striking out two.

Albion 9, Ord 4

Ord scored the first run of the game in the top of the fist, but its lead was short-lived as Albion answered with two in the bottom half and three in the second then held the lead for good.

Ord closed the gap to 5-3 in the third, but Albion responded with two runs in the bottom of the inning to stop the rally.

Both teams added one in the fifth, and Albion scored an insurance run in the sixth.

Ryan Kramer led Albion from the plate, recording two hits which led to two runs and one RBI. Calvin Webster drove two runners in.