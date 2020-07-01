Albion offense comes to life in weekend wins

Albion Post #162 Cornerstone Insurance Seniors American Legion baseball recovered from a Wednesday loss to win two games over the weekend, defeating O'Neil 13-2 on Friday in a road game before returning home to best Ord 9-4 on Sunday.
The pair of wins improved Albion's overall record to 4-1 on the season.
It was hot bats that powered the Seniors to the win with a combined 17 hits in the two games.
Albion 13, O'Neil 2
It was a full team effort from Albion at the plate that overpowered O'Neil.
Eight different players recorded hits including eight in the last two innings to pull away at the end. O'Neil managed only four hits and committed four errors leading to the lopsided affair.
After a scoreless first inning, Albion scored two in the second and two in the fourth to take a 4-0 lead.
O'Neil closed the gap to 4-1 in the fourth, but Albion opened the floodgates in the sixth, scoring six. Albion added five in the seventh to seal the game.
Seth Wright and Carsten Bird led Albion with two hits apiece. Both of Bird's hits were doubles, scoring two runs and driving two in.
Bird also started on the mound and pitched 5 and 1/3 innings where he allowed only three hits and one walk while striking out 10.
Kyle Preister finished the game allowing one hit while striking out two.
Albion 9, Ord 4
Ord scored the first run of the game in the top of the fist, but its lead was short-lived as Albion answered with two in the bottom half and three in the second then held the lead for good.
Ord closed the gap to 5-3 in the third, but Albion responded with two runs in the bottom of the inning to stop the rally.
Both teams added one in the fifth, and Albion scored an insurance run in the sixth.
Ryan Kramer led Albion from the plate, recording two hits which led to two runs and one RBI. Calvin Webster drove two runners in.
Preister received the start on the mound where he pitched 3 and 1/3 innings. He allowed eight hits but held Ord to three runs while striking out five batters.
Kramer relieved Presister for the remaining 3 and 2/3 innings. He allowed one hit.
Albion played Palmer, Wolbach and Greeley (PWG) on Tuesday and is in action next on Thursday at home against Twin River.
Peter Huguenin is a sports reporter for The Columbus Telegram. Reach him via email at sports@columbustelegram.com
