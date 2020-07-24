Albion swept by Central City

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Columbus' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Albion baseball struggled on offense on Thursday against Central City on the road as both the juniors and seniors only mustard one run apiece. The Juniors lost 9-1 and the Seniors fell 2-1.

The Seniors record drops to 6-9 with the loss and the Juniors sit at 8-5.

Central City 2, Albion Srs. 1

Albion scored its lone run of the day when James Fogleman hit a leadoff single, advanced to second on a walk, reached third on a sacrifice bunt and scored on a balk.

The seniors struggled offensively the rest of the game.

It wasn't until Seth Wright singled in the top of the fifth that Albion even had a player reach first base. Calvin Webster recorded the only other hit with a single in the seventh.

Central City wasn't much more effective offensively but scored two runs in the third off of three singles. Central City finished with eight hits on the game.

Ryan Kramer started on the mound for Albion and pitched 3 and 1/3 innings. He allowed two runs on six hits while striking out two batters and walking one.

Kyle Preister closed out the final 2 and 2/3 innings allowing no runs and two hits while striking out four batters and walking one.