Albion swept by Central City

Albion baseball struggled on offense on Thursday against Central City on the road as both the juniors and seniors only mustard one run apiece. The Juniors lost 9-1 and the Seniors fell 2-1.
The Seniors record drops to 6-9 with the loss and the Juniors sit at 8-5.
Central City 2, Albion Srs. 1
Albion scored its lone run of the day when James Fogleman hit a leadoff single, advanced to second on a walk, reached third on a sacrifice bunt and scored on a balk.
The seniors struggled offensively the rest of the game.
It wasn't until Seth Wright singled in the top of the fifth that Albion even had a player reach first base. Calvin Webster recorded the only other hit with a single in the seventh.
Central City wasn't much more effective offensively but scored two runs in the third off of three singles. Central City finished with eight hits on the game.
Ryan Kramer started on the mound for Albion and pitched 3 and 1/3 innings. He allowed two runs on six hits while striking out two batters and walking one.
Kyle Preister closed out the final 2 and 2/3 innings allowing no runs and two hits while striking out four batters and walking one.
Central City 9, Albion Jrs. 1
Albion took a 1-0 lead in the top of the first when Carsten Bird doubled in a run, but it was the only score of the day for the visitors.
Central City scored three in the first, two in the third, two in the fourth and two in the fifth.
Bird recorded a single later in the game and Austin Kahlandt and James Fogleman recorded hits as well.
Trent Patzel started the game for Albion and pitched two innings. He allowed three runs on one hit. He struck out three batters and walked five.
Calvin Webster pitched two innings of relief. he allowed six runs, four of which were earned on three hits while striking out two batters and walking four.
Fogelman pitched 1/3 of an inning allowing no runs on one hit.
Albion has its last game of the year at 8 p.m. on Monday at Lakeview.
Peter Huguenin is a sports reporter for The Columbus Telegram. Reach him via email at sports@columbustelegram.com
