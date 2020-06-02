Ankrah understands underdog mentality

That draft also included the likes of Jadeveon Clowney, Khalil Mack, Aaron Donald, Ryan Shazier and Dee Ford in just the first 23 picks.

Though Ankrah's name was never announced and he moved on as an UDFA, the Texans gave him a chance, and he seized on it. Ankrah made it through training camp and made the team, debuting on Sept. 14 with a tackle in a 30-14 win in Oakland over the Raiders.

He didn't appear in an NFL game again until December following two months on the Texans' practice squad.

He was cut by Houston prior the 2015 season and picked up by Tennessee where he spent the year on the practice squad.

Ankrah was then out of the game in 2016 before a brief career in the Canadian Football League. He played two games for the Ottawa Redbacks during the 2017 season but was released later that year.

His professional life then included Omaha Concordia and Lincoln Pius X before signing on with Schuyler in February of last year.

He took over a Warrior program that went 1-8 in back-to-back seasons. Schuyler was 0-9 last year.

But if there's any one who knows about being an underdog and climbing from the bottom, it's Ankrah. He looks forward to continuing that process with the Warriors this fall.