Area events rescheduled

Blizzard-like conditions in East Central Nebraska wreaked havoc on the Friday sports calendar.

Eight area basketball programs and one wrestling program were set to compete. Nearly all of those have been postponed.

Scotus Central Catholic boys and girls basketball was set for a road trip to Lincoln Christian. Instead, the Shamrocks will travel on Saturday for a girls game at 3:30 p.m. and boys at 5. Scotus wrestling rescheduled its meet at Syracuse to Monday at 4 p.m.

The Columbus girls at Lincoln East have been postponed. The Discoverers and Spartans will meet on Feb. 2. Columbus High swimming at Omaha Burke was canceled.

Cross County boys and girls basketball hosting David City has been postponed. Humphrey/Lindsay Holy Family boys and girls at Summerland has been moved to Tuesday. High Plains hosting Dorchester in Polk is will have a Jan. 28 or Feb. 1 makeup date once the details are worked out.

The most anticipated matchup of the night, the D-2 No. 1 Humphrey St. Francis girls at C-2 No. 1 Clarkson/Leigh has also been affected. That game plus the boys matchup after are postponed with no makeup date yet announced.

As of late Friday afternoon, the Saturday sports schedule remains intact.

