Area Hoops: Flyer boys advance

Erica Stratman had 13 points and Cortlyn Schaefer 11 to lead the Cougar offense.

"We were able to get good shots in the flow of our offense. We got some good looks both on the inside and outside," coach Mitch Boshart said. "We got off to a good start with a couple and-1 opportunities with Cortlyn Schaefer and Chloe Sandell at the start of the second quarter. That got us up by 10 and we were able to kind of maintain that distance throughout the game."

Cross County improved to 11-3 and hosted Giltner on Thursday night.

Winser-Pilger 63, Twin River boys 54: Poor offensive play and mistakes hampered the Titans early in a second straight loss. Twin River scored 11 in the first and second quarter while giving up eight first-half 3-pointers.

Wisner-Pilger senior Regan Bellar scored 16 of his 19 in the first two quarters and sank four 3s. Junior Beau Ruskamp scored 10 of his game-high 29 in the first half with two 3s then hit 11 of 14 free throws after halftime.