Area Hoops: Flyer boys advance

Cross County boys 74, Dorchester 25: The 25 points allowed is the second-lowest total the Cougars have given up this season following a 74-21 win over Meridian on Dec. 11.
It was also the team's second win in a row following its second loss on Jan. 9. The Cougars were 12-2 heading into a home game Thursday against Giltner.
Three different Cross County players scored in double-figures led by freshman Alex Noyd with 13. Up 13-7 after the first quarter and 36-12 at halftime, coach Jimmy Blex inserted nearly the entire roster into the game at some point. Thirteen total Cougars scored, the team shot 52% and forced 28 turnovers.
"We played a little more extended 1-3-1 trap. The boys anticipated passes nicely and got some points off our defense," Blex said. "I thought our bench players played really well. They brought good energy and executed when they got in."
Cross County girls 36, Dorchester 25: The offenses struggled, but Cross County set the tone defensively and won its third game in a row.
The Cougars never allowed more than eight points in a quarter and gave up just 10 in the first half while taking a 22-10 lead. It was 32-17 after three.
Erica Stratman had 13 points and Cortlyn Schaefer 11 to lead the Cougar offense.
"We were able to get good shots in the flow of our offense. We got some good looks both on the inside and outside," coach Mitch Boshart said. "We got off to a good start with a couple and-1 opportunities with Cortlyn Schaefer and Chloe Sandell at the start of the second quarter. That got us up by 10 and we were able to kind of maintain that distance throughout the game."
Cross County improved to 11-3 and hosted Giltner on Thursday night.
Winser-Pilger 63, Twin River boys 54: Poor offensive play and mistakes hampered the Titans early in a second straight loss. Twin River scored 11 in the first and second quarter while giving up eight first-half 3-pointers.
Wisner-Pilger senior Regan Bellar scored 16 of his 19 in the first two quarters and sank four 3s. Junior Beau Ruskamp scored 10 of his game-high 29 in the first half with two 3s then hit 11 of 14 free throws after halftime.
Ross Hebda scored 24 for Twin River and was a perfect 10 for 10 at the line. Wes Graham had 14, four 3-pointers, three of those in the fourth but it was too late for a comeback. The Titans dropped to 7-8.
"We didn't execute our offense very well early in the game and had some uncharacteristic mistakes," coach Tod Heier said. "They were shooting it well from very deep, and we didn't have the defensive energy we needed early."
Wisner-Pilger 63, Twin River girls 43: The Titans trailed by 12 at the end of the first quarter and never recovered. Senior Katie Paczosa led Twin River with 12 points while Kamryn Lemburg had 12. Lemburg's total was a career-high."
The Titans allowed Gator junior Adi Meyer to find space on the perimeter and she routinely made them pat. Meyer hit four 3-pointers in the first quarter and finished with 21 points in the game all on perimeter shots. The Titans dropped to 2-13.
"We came out flat and we coached poorly to start the game. They came out on fire and made six threes in the first quarter. We were literally down 20 to zero before we could blink an eye," coach Bryan Pilakowski said. "Our girls pressed a bit once we got down, but we fought admirably after the rough start."
Heartland 75, High Plains boys 32: The sixth-ranked team in Class C-2 held High Plains to eight or fewer points in three of four quarters and built a 28-point lead at halftime.
Heartland hit an even 50% for the game and was especially effective when it didn't settle for 3-pointers. The Huskies were 25 of 43 inside the arc thanks to 19 offensive rebounds.
Lane Urkoski led the Storm with 12 points but no other High Plays player had more than five. Heartland sophomore Trev Peters scored a game-high 24 points and had 22 of those in the first half. Junior Trajan Arbuck scored 12 of his 19 in the first two quarters.
The Storm dropped to 2-11. High Plains faces BDS on Saturday in the first round of the Crossroads Conference Tournament.
"Heartland has a lot of great athletes; just one of those games where we just didn't match up well against them," coach Greg Wood said. "Our kids did a great job of competing. I loved their effort the entire night.
"Normally when you score 32 points, you are in a position to win. However, this wasn't the case; they just had too many weapons."
Heartland 33, High Plains girls 20: An ineffective offensive stretch during the second and third quarters ruined Storm's hopes for the first back-to-back wins of the season when High Plains combined for just six points during that 16-minute stretch.
High Plains led 7-6 after the first quarter then faced a 27-13 deficit at the start of the fourth. Senior Brianna Wilshusen led the Storm with 11 points.
High Plains dropped to 4-9 and faces East Butler on Saturday in the first round of the Crossroads Conference Tournament.
