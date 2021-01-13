Area Hoops: Graham and Kozil combine for 30 in win

DAVID CITY - Aquinas Catholic probably sensed it was in trouble when Twin River senior Westron Graham hit his second 3 at the end of the first quarter to give the Titans a 16-2 lead in Tuesday's game at David City.

Graham continued to find his stroke throughout the game, hit his third triple in the third and finished at the rim. He also closed out the 52-41 victory for Twin River (7-6) by going 6 of 7 from the free throw line in the fourth. Graham finished the game with 17 points.

"It's hard to win high school basketball games," head coach Tod Heier said. "You have to enjoy every chance you have to enjoy a victory. We'll enjoy it tonight and get to work for Cross County tomorrow morning.

"It's nice to be able to go on the road against a quality team and a quality program and get a win."

Graham wasn't the only senior that found his groove early. Owen Koziol scored five of his 13 points in the first quarter.

"We did a great job of keeping the ball out of the paint that first half, especially the first quarter," he said. "And on offense, we were making shots. The games always easier when you're making shots. Our kids did a good job of executing what we wanted to do against man, and when Aquinas went zone we got some good looks as well."