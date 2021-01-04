Area Hoops Wrap: Cougar girls come up just short of holiday title

Cross County trailed by 12 in the second quarter after a 15-7 start then went on a 10-4 run before halftime to cut it to six.

Erica Stratman had 16 points and Cortlyn Schaefer 10 to lead Cross County.

"One of the biggest things this tournament showed us, and something we have seen since early in the season, was the impressive resolve of this team," Boshart said. "Whether it was a comeback win over Superior, holding off a Milford rally in the third quarter, or having to fight back against a strong Wood River team, our girls never quit or showed panic at any point.

"There's still plenty to improve on, and with the leadership we have on this team, I'm excited to see how we progress in early January and leading up to our conference tournament."

McCool Junction 35, High Plains 32: Despite scoring just seven first half points, High Plains kicked it into gear in the third and put up a 17-point total and trailed by just two. The Storm had chances to take the lead but failed to find the go-ahead shot.

"Overall, I though it was a strong offense and defensive second half and it proved to our girls that we could play with the harder teams," coach Mack Alspaugh said.