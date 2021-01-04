Area Hoops Wrap: Cougar girls come up just short of holiday title

GIRLS
St. Paul 42, Boone Central 32: The No. 9 Wildcats dropped the Cardinals to 3-7 after Boone Central had just snapped a three-game skid.
"We shot the ball better and took better care of the ball with 13 turnovers. Unfortunately they scored 15 pts off those turnovers," coach Andy Imus said. "We had flashes of better play and can build off those positives. We need to continue to take it day by day and improve because the month of January is a grind."
Dec. 29 - Boone Central 37, Alliance 19: The Cardinals closed the Broken Bow tournament with their second win of the season behind a defensive effort that only allowed five points in the first half and none in the second quarter.
Dec. 30 Wood River 51, Cross County 46: Class C-2 No. 7 Wood River held Cross County to just seven points in the first quarter and denied the Cougars the team trophy in the Runza Holiday Tournament played in Central City.
Coach Mitch Boshart said Cross County was forced to try and contain a talented group of Wood River guards that used that attention to find easy buckets for teammates.
The Cougars were within two points in the second half and had a handful of chances to either tie or take the lead but couldn't get over the hump.
Cross County trailed by 12 in the second quarter after a 15-7 start then went on a 10-4 run before halftime to cut it to six.
Erica Stratman had 16 points and Cortlyn Schaefer 10 to lead Cross County.
"One of the biggest things this tournament showed us, and something we have seen since early in the season, was the impressive resolve of this team," Boshart said. "Whether it was a comeback win over Superior, holding off a Milford rally in the third quarter, or having to fight back against a strong Wood River team, our girls never quit or showed panic at any point.
"There's still plenty to improve on, and with the leadership we have on this team, I'm excited to see how we progress in early January and leading up to our conference tournament."
McCool Junction 35, High Plains 32: Despite scoring just seven first half points, High Plains kicked it into gear in the third and put up a 17-point total and trailed by just two. The Storm had chances to take the lead but failed to find the go-ahead shot.
"Overall, I though it was a strong offense and defensive second half and it proved to our girls that we could play with the harder teams," coach Mack Alspaugh said.
Dec. 31 - East Butler 49, High Plains 31: The Tigers took the championship game of their home tournament by shutting out the Storm in the first quarter. Brianna Wilshushen led High Plains with 11 points.
Dec. 30 - High Plains 52, Cedar Bluffs 20: The Storm never allowed more than eight points in a quarter and led 34-16 at the conclusion of the third. Brooke Bannister had 16 points, Wilshushen 14 and Hailey Lindburg 11.
Osceola 72, Cornerstone Chrisitan 31: The Bulldogs won their third of the season and second in three games behind a 19-8 start and a 38-23 lead at halftime. Freshman Rori Wieseman had 18 points, hit two 3-pointers and dished out four assists.
"Early on we wanted to set the tone defensively by playing aggressively in our full-court press. We were able to do that and able to convert turnovers into quick baskets," coach Ryan Dickey said.
"After halftime, we wanted to come out and make a statement and really put the game out of reach. Again, our full-court pressure allowed us to do what we wanted. We had a great team effort with six different girls scoring eight or more points."
BOYS
Cross County 53, Cozad 39: The Cougars took third place Dec. 30 in the Runza Holiday Tournament played in Central City with a bounce back win over the Haymakers.
Cross County suffered its first loss of the season the day before in a 60-49 defeat to Milford. The Cougars locked down defensively on got back on the winning track. They allowed single digit totals in the second and fourth quarters and forced 21 Haymaker turnovers.
Cory Hollinger with 19 points and Isaac Noyd and Shayden Lundstrom with 10 were all in double figures.
St. Paul 63, Boone Central 45: The Boone Central boys concluded a stretch of three top-five opponents on Saturday in a road loss to No. 5 Saint Paul.
"We came ready to play and had another good start. St. Paul is the most athletic team we have faced this season. They have depth on their team and the consistently outscored us by a couple of baskets each quarter," coach Justin Harris said. "We didn't finish around the hoop the way we have most of the season."
Broken Bow 50, Boone Central 37: Garrett Rasmussen had 15 and Ryan Kramer 10 but no other Cardinal scored more than five. Boone Central was just 1 of 13 from beyond the 3-point arc.
"We had a better focus for this game then we did the day before," Harris said of the 77-52 loss to Adams Central in the opening round of the holiday tournament. "They switched to a zone in the second quarter. We didn't do a very good job of attacking it and tried to hit outside shots to beat it."
McCool Junction 66, High Plains 40: The Storm allowed 18 rebounds and trailed 37-16 while dropping to 1-7 on Satrday.
Dec. 31 - East Butler 42, High Plains 29: A cold High Plains group trailed 30-20 to start the fourth. East Butler finished it off at the free throw line where the Tigers went 9 of 14 in the final eight minutes to win their home holiday tournament.
High Plains 70, Cedar Bluffs 36: The Storm snapped a five-game skid to start the season with 21 points by Lane Urkoski and 15 from Mario Lesiak. High Plains to just 12 first half points.
"We finally got our first win tonight; very proud of our team's effort," coach Greg Wood said. "We played with a lot of intensity, especially on the defensive side. On the offensive side, we took care of the ball and crashed the boards giving us plenty of second shot opportunities. Lane Urkoski and Trevor Calrstorm were our leaders on the boards. Tanner Wood had numerous assists."
Dec. 29 - Osceola 75, Cornerstone Christian 34: The Bulldogs were eager to get back on the court following their first loss of the season the day before in a three-point loss to Mead. Osceola jumped out to a 22-5 first quarter advantage.
Isaiah Zelasney had 21 points, Kale Gustafson 17 and Wyatt Urban 10. The Bulldogs pulled down 21 offensive rebounds.
"We really applied some great on ball pressure and our kids were able to get into the passing lanes because of it," coach Jason Zelasney said. "We talk all the time about rebounding and how rebounding is a mindset. If you are aggressive and peruse the ball, good things happen. We always talk that every shot is like a pass to you, you’ve got to go get it."
